Fever, without Clark, too much for the Wings

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|IND
|33
|23
|18
|20
|94
|DAL
|13
|30
|26
|17
|86
|
Team Stats
|FG
|35-59
|29-68
|Field Goal %
|59.3
|42.6
|3PT
|6-14
|6-17
|Three Point %
|42.9
|35.3
|FT
|18-22
|22-25
|Free Throw %
|81.8
|88.0
|Rebounds
|32
|23
|Offensive Rebounds
|5
|9
|Defensive Rebounds
|27
|14
|Assists
|23
|21
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Total Turnovers
|13
|8
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|9
|14
|Fast Break Points
|12
|5
|Points in Paint
|48
|42
|Fouls
|23
|21
|Technical Fouls
|1
|1
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|23
|1