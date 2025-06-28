News Ticker

Fever, without Clark, too much for the Wings

June 28, 2025 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
IND 33 23 18 20 94
DAL 13 30 26 17 86
 

Team Stats
FG 35-59 29-68
Field Goal % 59.3 42.6
3PT 6-14 6-17
Three Point % 42.9 35.3
FT 18-22 22-25
Free Throw % 81.8 88.0
Rebounds 32 23
Offensive Rebounds 5 9
Defensive Rebounds 27 14
Assists 23 21
Steals 6 5
Blocks 1 3
Total Turnovers 13 8
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 9 14
Fast Break Points 12 5
Points in Paint 48 42
Fouls 23 21
Technical Fouls 1 1
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 23 1

