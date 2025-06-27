Dallas Mavericks: Welcome Cooper Flagg!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Top Pick

It seems like the NBA has a plan to watch so many young and upcoming ball players from the day they were born. I say this because when you look at players today, they all come from somewhere. To illustrate his, Biddy ball is a league where 4–6-year-olds learn and play the game at a young age. This allows the kids to gain exposure especially if their parents played ball in college or the pro. Take a look at every McDonald’s All-American for the past 25 years for both boys and girls. They have basketball in their blood from birth. They play in the AAU and their summer league teams. Dallas had the first pick in this year’s NBA draft and selected Duke’s All American forward and College Player of the Year, Cooper Flagg. His parents played college ball along with his uncles. Cooper Flagg has been on the NBA’s radar for the last 8 years. He can score while facing the basket as well with his back towards the goal. A lot of kids can’t do this because they don’t have an understanding of the game. Last season he led Duke to the national tournament averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.



My Conspiracy Theory

This will be one for the history books. In my mind, the Dallas Mavericks knew that they would get the number 1 pick in this year’s draft because they gave up Luka to the Lakers. History repeated itself when this happened. After the trade, I wonder if the NBA promised the Mavericks that they would be taken care of. The Lakers needed a superstar because LA is the flagship of the NBA. LeBron will be on the way out due to his age and LA needed a star to keep ratings up for the next 5 to 6 years. So now Luka will be the face of the team and league (watch and see). If you go all the way back to 2011 when the Pelicans traded PG Chris Paul to the Clippers, the Pelicans got the #1 pick and took Anthony Davis from Kentucky. In 2019, Anthony Davis was traded to LA from New Orleans and the Pelicans took Duke’s forward Zion Williamson at number 1. In 2025, the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to LA for Anthony Davis and others and won the top pick in the 2025. So, if you go all the way back to 1985, Rick Welts (Maverick’s president and CEO) was on the NBA draft committee, and everyone said that he rigged the draft so the New York Knicks could draft Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing at number 1. Every time a generational star was traded to any Los Angeles team that team was rewarded the number one pick in the NBA draft. Is it a coincidence? A conspiracy or just facts? It’s up to you to figure it out. I just shared mine!



What’s Next?

Dallas has locked up Kyrie Irving for the next 3 years along with backup center Daniel Gafford. With the addition of Cooper Flagg, Dallas is big starting games, and Flagg’s talent will open up the floor for spot up shooters. Kyrie is still rehabbing his injury and is expected back around the beginning of January 2026. A point guard is needed to keep the ship afloat until his return. Dallas’ projected starting 5 will be: Brandon Williams at point, Klay Thompson at shooting guard, Cooper Flagg at small forward, Anthony Davis at power forward and Dereck Lively II starting at center. I can easily see the Mavericks making the playoffs from the 4th or 5th spot in the Western Conference. This is a young team with solid veterans sprinkled throughout the roster. Keep an eye on these players: P.J. Washington, Spencer Dinwiddie, Max Christie, Dante Exum and Naji Marshall. My player to watch will be Kai Jones. He can defend on the wing and score midrange. The rest of the Metroplex and nation will be watching Cooper Flagg!