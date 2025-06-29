06/27/2025 Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners

Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|SEA
|TEX
|1st
|Polanco singled to right, Rodríguez scored, Raleigh to third.
|1
|0
|1st
|Seager homered to right center (395 feet).
|1
|1
|3rd
|Polanco grounded into fielder’s choice to second, Crawford scored, Raleigh out at second, Rodríguez to third.
|2
|1
|3rd
|Arozarena hit sacrifice fly to left, Rodríguez scored.
|3
|1
|4th
|Rodríguez grounded out to shortstop, Williamson scored, Crawford to second, Young to third.
|4
|1
|6th
|Crawford scored, Polanco to second, Raleigh to third on wild pitch by Winn.
|5
|1
|6th
|Semien doubled to left, Smith scored, Haggerty to third.
|5
|2
|6th
|A. García singled to center, Haggerty scored and Semien scored.
|5
|4
|7th
|Haggerty singled to center, Smith scored.
|5
|5
|10th
|Solano singled to left, Moore scored.
|6
|5
|10th
|A. García hit sacrifice fly to right, Haggerty scored.
|6
|6
|12th
|Mastrobuoni singled to left, Arozarena scored, Mastrobuoni to second.
|7
|6