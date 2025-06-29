News Ticker

06/27/2025 Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners

June 28, 2025 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MiLB, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

[Show picture list]
Photos by Michael Kolch

 
SEA
TEX
 
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 R H E
1 0 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 7 16 0
1 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 1 0 0 6 9 1
 
 
E. Bazardo
WIN

E. Bazardo3-0

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 K, 3 BB
 
S. Armstrong
LOSS

S. Armstrong2-3

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 SEA TEX
  1st Polanco singled to right, Rodríguez scored, Raleigh to third. 1 0
  1st Seager homered to right center (395 feet). 1 1
  3rd Polanco grounded into fielder’s choice to second, Crawford scored, Raleigh out at second, Rodríguez to third. 2 1
  3rd Arozarena hit sacrifice fly to left, Rodríguez scored. 3 1
  4th Rodríguez grounded out to shortstop, Williamson scored, Crawford to second, Young to third. 4 1
  6th Crawford scored, Polanco to second, Raleigh to third on wild pitch by Winn. 5 1
  6th Semien doubled to left, Smith scored, Haggerty to third. 5 2
  6th A. García singled to center, Haggerty scored and Semien scored. 5 4
  7th Haggerty singled to center, Smith scored. 5 5
  10th Solano singled to left, Moore scored. 6 5
  10th A. García hit sacrifice fly to right, Haggerty scored. 6 6
  12th Mastrobuoni singled to left, Arozarena scored, Mastrobuoni to second. 7 6

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly