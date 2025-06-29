06/27/2025 Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners

1st Polanco singled to right, Rodríguez scored, Raleigh to third. 1 0

1st Seager homered to right center (395 feet). 1 1

3rd Polanco grounded into fielder’s choice to second, Crawford scored, Raleigh out at second, Rodríguez to third. 2 1

3rd Arozarena hit sacrifice fly to left, Rodríguez scored. 3 1

4th Rodríguez grounded out to shortstop, Williamson scored, Crawford to second, Young to third. 4 1

6th Crawford scored, Polanco to second, Raleigh to third on wild pitch by Winn. 5 1

6th Semien doubled to left, Smith scored, Haggerty to third. 5 2

6th A. García singled to center, Haggerty scored and Semien scored. 5 4

7th Haggerty singled to center, Smith scored. 5 5

10th Solano singled to left, Moore scored. 6 5

10th A. García hit sacrifice fly to right, Haggerty scored. 6 6