Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



AFC East vs AFC North

I watch the standings of the divisions every week. It will tell you where these teams sit in their divisions. The AFC East consists of the Bills, Jets, Dolphins and Patriots. Right now, the Bills are sitting at the top of the AFC East at 3-0 because they are playing solid in all three phases of football. In the AFC North, the Ravens are sitting right behind the Steelers who are at 3-0 and above the Browns and win-less Bengals. If the Bills are the winner of this game, they will be sitting pretty not only in the division but in the conference as well. The Ravens need this win to get back to .500 and to get back on track as a team.



Injury Report

The injury report plays a huge difference in the outcome of the game. Key players listed as questionable could possibly play and players listed as out won’t. Here’s the key for the IR, bettors and football junkies watches this list because it changes from Wednesday to Sunday morning. The Bills have 5 players listed: On the IR they have: OT Tylan Grable, OT Travis Clayton and LB Matt Milano. They have 2 players listed as OUT: LB Terrel Bernard and CB Taron Johnson. The Ravens have two players on the IR: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, RB Rasheen Ali. They also have 2 listed as doubtful: DT Michael Pierce an G Andrew Vorhees. Listed as questionable: C Tyler Linderbaum.



Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday – September 29 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD



Buffalo Bills (3-0, 1-0 Away)

In their first 3 games this season Buffalo has wins over Arizona, Miami and Jacksonville. Most football analysts have shared that the Bills haven’t been truly tested and the Ravens in Baltimore want to show the world that this is their year to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs. The x-factor for the Bills is quarterback Josh Allen. He has passed for 634 yards with 7 touchdowns and no interceptions. His play alone has opened up the offense along with running back James Cook. Players to watch: TE Dalton Kincaid, LB Nicholas Morrow and S Damar Hamlin.



Baltimore Ravens (1-2, 0-1 Home)

The Ravens went into Dallas and beat the Cowboys from start to finish last week. The key for the win was running the ball. The mixture of running the ball and controlling the clock left the Cowboys struggling to find their footing. This week at home they will need to do the exact same thing. Running back Derrick Henry carried the ball 25 times for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns. He will be the x-factor for the Ravens this week. Plus the Ravens want to show the world that this is their year to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs, even though they lost to the Chiefs to start the season. I believe that Buffalo can’t stop the run. The Ravens defense will need to apply pressure on Josh Allen and create turnovers to keep the ball out of his hands.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills favored (56.1%) to win this one on the road. The over/under is 46.5, so take the over in this one. The line is: Baltimore -2.5. I’m taking the Ravens by 9! They will be the team that turns the corner and get a solid win at home.



Final Score

Ravens – 40

Bills – 31