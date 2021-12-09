Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings

Thursday – December 9 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: FOX/NFL NET

U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

Records Before the Game

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1, 2-3 Away)

Minnesota Vikings (5-7, 3-2 Home)

Who would’ve thought that these two teams would be struggling this late in the season? The Steelers were lucky to get a win at home against the Ravens. Minnesota lost on the final play on the road to the once win-less Lions. This game will be a test for both teams. Believe it or not but are in the hunt for the playoffs. Let’s take a look at this Thursday Night Football matchup.



Big Ben is banged up!

Ben Roethlisberger, 39, has fought through injuries and COVID-19 this season, dealing with injuries to his pectoral and hip early on. He said Tuesday that his elbow, which was surgically repaired in 2019, is fine. “It’s my shoulder that hurts more than my elbow,” Roethlisberger said. The years have taken a toll on his body, but he’s still playing to win, even though he’s dealing with nagging injuries.



Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are sitting in 3rd place in the AFC North. They are two games behind the Ravens who are in first place in the division. The win over the Ravens helped the Steelers stay within striking distance. The key for a win on the road will be the defense of the Steelers. Minnesota is a team that can put up points, but turnovers have hampered them all season. Pittsburgh will need to get pressure on Kurt Cousins and keep him uncomfortable. The x-factor for the Steelers will be the defensive line! They play big in crucial situations in the red zone.



Minnesota Vikings

Quarterback Kurt Cousins has been a bit shaky but solid for the Vikings this year. Running back Dalvin Cook is a good runner, but back-up running back Alexander Mattison has been the spark that they have needed to get those tough yards. He will be the x-factor on offense for this game. Whenever the Vikings have needed to move the chains, he has been the one to do it. Wide out Justin Jefferson will get his chances to stretch the field. He’s much more dangerous in the slot than outside the numbers.



Prediction

ESPN has the Vikings with a 62.3% chance of winning at home. Look for both defenses to play 8 in the box to stop the run. The team that has the ball in the last minutes of the 4th quarter will win this game. I’m take Minnesota by 10!



Final Score

Vikings – 27

Steelers – 17