Dallas Mavericks: So… the March Begins

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s Up with the Mavs

The Mavericks are currently on a 2-game losing streak. Last week I picked the Mavericks to go 4-0 against teams that they could easily beat. Sad part about last week, Dallas had better records and players than those teams. This week, Dallas could possibly go 0-4 with one game at home and three on the road against some hot teams. I’ve read the rumors about Mark Cuban and a group are trying to buy back the Mavericks. If they are true… Please do something ASAP! The Mavericks organization looks as if they have no fight in them from the top down to the playing floor. It’s like watching your kid practice for hours and when the game starts, they forget everything that happened in practice. There are only 20-22 games left in the season and I’m ready for Dallas to shut it down and get ready for the off-season. This has been a hard one for Mavericks fans to watch. Let’s be real, based on last season after the worst trade ever in sports history took place; the Mavs had no real chance for success this season. We should not lie to ourselves with delusional dreams of success!



Recap and A look Ahead

Last week I picked the Mavericks to stop the 10-game losing streak heading into the All-Star break. I shared that the Mavericks could go 4-0 for the week and get back into some type of playoff conversation in the Western conference. Dallas went 2-2 with wins over Indiana and Brooklyn on the road. Dallas dropped their last two games at home to the Sacramento Kings by 9 and the Memphis Grizzlies by 19. This week Dallas will face the Thunder at home and Hornets, Magic and Celtics on the road. This will be a huge week for a struggling Mavericks team as they try to pull out some wins against some quality opponents.

Upcoming Games – All Times Central



Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks

Sunday – March 1 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the third and final game between the two teams this season. Oklahoma City leads the series 2-0. Dallas will be swept this season by OKC. Right now, the Mavericks are treading water and can’t find the right recipe to string together games both on the road or at home. It’s becoming a chore to watch Dallas against anyone. Also Flagg will miss this game due to injury. Last week the two weakest teams in the conference beat Dallas by double-digits. Perhaps that makes the Mavericks the weakest team in the Western Conference. ESPN has the Thunder with an 82.1% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking OKC by 10+. Facts here!



Final Score

Thunder – 130

Mavericks – 112



Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets

Tuesday – March 3 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC



This will be the be the second and final game between the two teams. The Hornets leads the series 1-0 with a 123-121 win in Dallas on 1/29 earlier this year. The Hornets have become one of the hottest teams in the NBA and are looking to extend a 4-game winning streak. Dallas will need to contain Hornets guard Brandon Miller who is averaging 21 points a game this season. Hornets guard Lamelo Ball is also playing lights out on both ends of the floor. The Mavs x-factor will be how well the big men rebounds and get into transition. ESPN has the Hornets with a 69.3% chance of winning at home in this one. I’m taking the Hornets by 9!



Final Score

Hornets – 121

Mavericks – 112



Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic

Thursday – March 5 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Kia Center – Orlando, FL



This will be the first game between these two teams with a home and away for both squads. Orlando leads the Southeast division in the Eastern conference at 31-27. In Orlando’s last 5 games, they are 3-2 with wins over the Sacramento Kings, LA Clippers and LA Lakers. This is a young team with a lot of energy on both ends of the floor. The Mavericks will need to come out a throw the first punch. Orlando’s young phenom Paolo Banchero is a 6’10, 250-pound man child who has the league on notice. Dallas will need to play in a high paced setting using the right players at the right time coming off the bench and locking down the Magic players on the wing. ESPN has the Magic with a 58.6% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Magic by 8+!



Final Score

Magic – 130

Mavericks – 120



Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics

Friday – March 6 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN/KFAA

TD Garden – Boston, MA



This will be the final game between the two teams with Boston holding 1-0 lead in the two-game series. The Boston Celtics are 4-1 in their last 5 games with wins over Golden State, LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets. Dallas comes into the Garden limping, trying to find some footing this season. Dallas will need to rebound and score in transition, but first the Mavericks will need to play some type of defense. These dudes are too worried about getting into the scoring column instead of stopping their man. This is becoming more of a headache for Dallas this season. Keep an eye on Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson in this game. ESPN has the Celtics with a 76.4% chance of winning at home and they’re right. The better team is favored… again!



Final Score

Celtics – 124

Mavericks – 100