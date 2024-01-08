CFP National Championship: #2 Washington Huskies vs #1 Michigan Wolverines

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#2 Washington Huskies vs #1 Michigan Wolverines

Monday – January 8 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Place: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX



Records Before the Game

#2 Washington Huskies (14-0 Pac-12)

#1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0 Big Ten)



When the dust settles Monday night, we will have a new college football champion. This season has had its ups and down with some of the favorites falling by the wayside. Georgia has been the team to beat, and Alabama took care of them in the SEC title game. The Florida State Seminoles were poised to be in the final four, but Alabama was favored by the powers to be. The Texas Longhorns were slated to walk right in and Washington denied them of that chance. Here we are wanting to see if the Wolverines are as tough as everyone says they are or the Huskies will lift the trophy and prove that they are the “Cinderella Team” looking to celebrate at the ball at the end of this one. Let’s take a closer look at this year’s college football national championship game.



Why you should watch this game

A few years ago, Washington’s quarterback Michael Pennix, Jr beat the Wolverines when he was a Hoosier. He found a way to carve up the Wolverines defense. There are players that are still on the Michigan defense right now that remember it. Let’s see how this turns out.



#2 Washington Huskies

The Huskies have a chance to win the big one on Monday. This team has averaged 37.6 points a game this season. The key for this team has been on 4th down where they have converted on 70.59% of the time. This team is led by Heisman runner up Michael Pennix, Jr. He has 4,648 Passing yards with 35 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Running back Dillion Johnson is an underrated runner with 1162 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Wide out Rome Odunze will be the focus in the passing game. He has 1553 receiving with 13 touchdowns. He will be the x-factor in the passing game. Players to watch: CB Dominique Hampton, CB Jabbar Muhammad, LB Bralen Trice and LB Zion Tupuola-Fetui.



#1 Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines are looking to add another national championship to its historic history. With a win on Monday, the Michigan Wolverines will claim that they have 12 national championships. This team is led by a former Michigan quarterback and current head coach Jim Harbaugh who shared, “J.J. McCarthy, is the best quarterback in Michigan football history!” J.J. McCarthy has 2851 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Running back Blake Corum has 1111 rushing yards with 25 touchdowns on the ground. Michigan has some dynamic receivers in Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson. Players to watch: LB Junior Colson, DB Mike Sainristil and LB Jaylen Harrell.



Prediction

ESPN has the Wolverines with a 74.3% chance of winning the championship. The over/under is 56.5, take the over, it’s the safe bet. I’m taking Michigan by 9. The Wolverines will be the last team standing. This game will be action packed from start to finish!



Final Score

Wolverines – 41

Huskies – 32