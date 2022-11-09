Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers

Thursday – November 10 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC



Records Before the Game

Atlanta Falcons (4-5, 1-3 Away)

Carolina Panthers (2-7, 2-3 Home)



This is one game that Prime Video is going to take a hit financially. Sure, everyone is streaming sports and everything, but the game will not be one anyone is rushing home to see. Carolina is 2-7 and is having quarterback issues with every quarterback on the roster. Atlanta is showing some type of life sitting at 4-5 and everyone in Georgia is waiting for them to collapse in the next few weeks. Me on the other hand, I’m going to watch it, but will inevitably end up flipping the channel trying to find something more interesting to watch. It seems like these two teams just played last week, but it was actually two weeks ago.



It’s time…

It’s time for both teams to hire new coaches and get rid of those old play books that they have been recycling for the past 9 years. These cities deserve better. Former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been traded to San Francisco and he’s throwing touchdowns and everything over there! That should tell you something guys.



Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are sitting at 4-5 and have won 2 of their last 5 games. The Falcons lost close games to the Chargers and Buccaneers by 6, but got blown out by the Bengals. Quarterback Marcus Mariota is a decent quarterback that has passed for 1561 yards with 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He will need to be the leader that this team needs. I honestly don’t see the Falcons as a .500 team, but they can sneak into the playoffs if Mariota plays like the winner he once was.



Carolina Panthers

The inability for this franchise to put talented players on the field is mind blowing. They wanted to move from Cam Newton, who was the best thing that happened to that franchise to having 3 quarterbacks that are enigmas when it comes to producing wins. Quarterback PJ Walker is starting this week over Baker Mayfield. Keep an eye on D’onta Freeman! If they start him, they will be a far better team running the ball.



Prediction

ESPN has the Falcons with a 64.2% chance of winning on the road. Keep in mind that Sanford and Son will be on TVOne at that time, so I’ll be flipping between Fred Sanford and watching TNF. I’m taking Atlanta by 3 and going to bed early!



Final Score

Falcons – 17

Panthers – 14