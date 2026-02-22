Dallas Mavericks: Can They Go Undefeated this Week?

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s Going on with our Lil’ Mavs?

The Mavericks are on the one radar of one of those teams flagged for “Tanking”. Tanking is a term coined by the NBA for teams that are losing games on purpose for draft position. There have been two teams fined so far: The Indiana Pacers have been fined $100,000 and the Utah Jazz $500,000. There’s more to come because so many teams are looking to draft a cornerstone player for their franchise. The Mavericks are only a and a half removed from the NBA Finals. Starting point guard Kyrie Irving will not return from an injury last season in the middle of making a run into the playoffs. Dallas traded Anthony Davis and got a few decent players from the Wizards to help right the ship but have failed to get a win since that trade. Dallas is on a 10-game losing streak right now. The upcoming schedule could get them some much needed wins. The Mavericks leading scorer and only All-Star on the team, rookie Cooper Flagg is coming back from injury. Keep an eye on veteran Khris Middleton in the starting lineup. He has a championship with Milwaukee and the leadership experience to guide this young team through these turbulent waters right now. Point guard Tyus Jones is solid as a starter on both ends of the floor. He will be one of the key pieces for the team for the rest of the season. Guard Klay Thompson and forward Naji Marshall will need to get the ball on the offensive side of the floor and score some points. This team can turn things around and get some wins this week on the road and at home.



The Week Ahead

The 19-36 Dallas Mavericks have 2 games on the road and 2 games at home this week. Their road games start in Indiana against the 15-42 Indiana Pacers and in Brooklyn on Tuesday versus the 15-40 Brooklyn Nets. The Mavericks have a 2-game home stand against the 12-46 Sacramento Kings on Thursday and finish the week against the 21-34 Memphis Grizzlies on Friday in Dallas. Dallas could easily go 4-0 this week because all four teams they are facing are struggling more than the Mavericks right now. Could the Mavericks bounce back with some much needed wins? Yes! They can pull it off with the right rotation and rebounding. So let’s see what happens!



Upcoming Games – All Times Central

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers

Sunday – February 22 – 4:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

This will be the second and final game of the 2-game series against the Indiana Pacers this season. Dallas is 1-0 against Indiana this season with the first game being played in Dallas on 10/29 in a 107-105 victory. Dallas will need to control the boards and score on the open floor. Dallas will need to create turnovers in order to establish a lead and then control the clock. Player rotation has been a problem in Dallas. Some players are looking for their shot in times when the hot player isn’t getting the ball. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 61.5% chance of winning this on the road. I’m taking Dallas by 12.



Final Score

Mavericks – 121

Pacers – 109



Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets

Tuesday – February 24 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

This will be the be the 3rd and final game of the series between the two teams. Dallas leads the series 2-0 with victories on 12/12 and 1/12. Each one of these games has come down to the final 3 minutes of the contest with Dallas finding a way to get it done. The Brooklyn Nets have a young roster led by NBA champion Michael Porter, Jr. He’s averaging 24.7 points a game. Dallas will need to put PJ Washington on him for the whole game. Rebounding will be huge for both teams. Dallas will need to come out early and establish some defensive presence and create turnovers. They can do it with the right players in crucial moments right before halftime and in the 4th quarter. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 63.5% chance of winning in Brooklyn. I agree. I’m taking Dallas by 10!



Final Score

Mavericks – 106

Nets – 96



Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks

Thursday – February 26 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA/WFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be second game of a 3-game series between these two teams. These series is tied 1-1 with each team winning at home. Dallas will need to get a win at home because it feels like a lifetime ago since they have done so. The Mavericks have a talented team but can’t string solid quarters together for quality wins. Playing tough and winning are two different things. This game, keep an eye on the Mavericks big men in the paint. Marvin Bagley III, Dwight Powell and Daniel Gafford will need to play physical on both ends of the floor while staying out of foul trouble. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 77.7% chance of winning at home for this one. Keep an eye on Klay Thompson! He will be my x-factor for this one.



Final Score

Mavericks – 112

Kings – 89



Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks

Friday – February 27 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA/WFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the third game of the four-game series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis leads the series 2-0 with wins on the road and at home. Dallas will need to break this hold that the Grizzlies have on them. The Grizzlies have out rebounded the Mavericks 6 out of their last 8 games. Rebounding has been a thorn in the side of the Mavericks for the past couple of seasons. When Dallas out rebounds their opponents, they win 82% of those games. Keep an eye on Mavericks guards Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall and Tyus Jones. They will play a huge part in Dallas getting a victory at home. ESPN has the Grizzlies with a 52.3% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking Dallas by 9+. This will be a hard-fought battle between these two teams and the team that can take a punch and give it back will be the Mavericks in this one! Let’s go Mavs!



Final Score

Mavericks – 123

Grizzlies – 111