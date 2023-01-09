Dallas Mavericks: Heading Out West

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas is a “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” team. Over the past 2 weeks, Dallas went on a 7-game winning streak and during that time Luka averaged 41.8 points per game with 14 assists and 11 rebounds. Flash forward to the last 5 games Dallas is 3 and 2 with losses to Oklahoma City and Boston, yet both games were very winnable games. Dallas is currently 23-18 and sitting in the 3rd spot in the Southwest division and 4th in the Western Conference behind Denver, Memphis and New Orleans. The Mavericks have a huge task of playing the Clippers and Lakers this week, keep in mind that Luka will be sitting for a few games with a minor injury. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Mavericks “Road Schedule”.



1/10 – 9:30 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This game should be one of the easy games of the week. Clippers Paul George has been hot but the team has struggled in the 4th quarter of their last 5 games. The Clippers are on a 5-game losing streak. This is the perfect time for Dallas to establish themselves among the best teams in the West. Final Score: Mavericks 120 – Clippers 98



1/12 – 9:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers – TV: TNT

Dallas usually plays pretty tough on national TV. I love watching Shaq, Ernie, Charles and Kenny comment on the games and share their thoughts. Dallas will be without Luka which means SG Tim Hardaway, Jr. will get the start and Spencer Dinwiddie will have the green light to play his game. I’m taking Dallas by 9 in this one. Dallas should play tougher on the defensive end of the floor. Rebounding will be key for Maverick’s win. Final Score: Mavericks 116 – Lakers 107



1/14 – 9:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Dallas should get a quality win in Portland. At the time of this article, Portland has lost 4 of their last 5 games. Dallas should take full advantage of a team without their leader. The x-factor for this game will be creating turnovers in transition. Portland averages 13 turnovers in the 3rd and 4th quarters. Dallas will need to force their hand and get the ball out of the hands of Anfernee Simons. He’s leading the team in scoring this year. Final Score: Mavericks 110 – Trailblazers 102

The second of a back-to-back with the Trail Blazers. Let’s hope that Luka is back for this one. If so, the Mavs runaway with it and the game isn’t even close. Final Score: Mavericks 105 – Trailblazers 97

