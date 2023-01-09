Houston Texans Fire Head Coach Lovie Smith

by Angel Rick Leal

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sunday, January 8, 2023

STATEMENTS FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have released the following statements:

STATEMENT FROM CHAIR AND CEO CAL MCNAIR:

“Nick Caserio and I spoke with Lovie Smith tonight and informed him that we will be moving in a different direction as an organization. I appreciate Coach Smith and his entire family for their contributions over the last two seasons. We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward. While we understand the results have not been what we had hoped for, we are committed to building a program that produces long-term, sustainable success. Our fans and city deserve a team that they can be proud of. I will work alongside Nick Caserio throughout this process and I’m confident we will find the right leader for our football team.”

STATEMENT FROM GENERAL MANAGER NICK CASERIO:

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Lovie Smith for everything he has contributed to our team over the last two seasons as a coach and a leader. I’m constantly evaluating our football operation and believe this is the best decision for us at this time. It is my responsibility to build a comprehensive and competitive program that can sustain success over a long period of time. We aren’t there right now, however, with the support of the McNair family and the resources available to us, I’m confident in the direction of our football program moving forward.”