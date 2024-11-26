New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Losing Streak Comes to an End

The Cowboys were becoming known as the “whipping boys” of the NFL during their 5-game losing skid, heck I picked the Commanders to beat them Sunday afternoon by 12 points. The final score was 34-27 and Dallas scored 24 points in the 4th quarter alone. One thing that I noticed about this team is that they didn’t lay down at any point in the game. They kept playing all four quarters. Something or someone finally got it and continued to play and make plays. I’m looking for the Cowboys to finish at least 9-8 this season which will be huge for this team going into next season. Look for the big improvements for this team heading into the final 6 games of the season. The back end of the schedule will prove to the Cowboys organization and the fan base that they will be just fine next year. Write it down, I’m taking the Cowboys to win 5 of their last 6 regular season games!



Injury Report

The Cowboys played Sunday afternoon in Washington and now they are playing their annual Thanksgiving Day Game against the Giants. The injury report will play a huge part in this game. New York has one inactive player and 4 questionable players on the list. Dallas has 5 inactive players on the list with a return date of November 28. New York’s list: G Jermaine Eluemunor, CB Deonte Banks, DT D.J. Davidson and LB Azeez Ojulari with S Anthony Johnson Jr listed as inactive. The Cowboys listed: OT Tyler Smith, CB Caelen Carson, RB Deuce Vaughn, DE Tyrus Wheat and G Zack Martin.



Game Info

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

Thursday – November 28 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



New York Giants (2-9, 2-3 Away)

The Giants are a team in turmoil this season. Right now, they are in last place in the NFC East and just released their franchise quarterback. They are currently on a 6-game losing streak. Over their last 5 games, the Giants have lost to Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, Carolina and Tampa Bay. The Giants are starting Tommy Devito. He struggled against Tampa Bay finishing the game 21/31 with 189 passing yards. Running back Tyrone Tracy jr. carried the ball 9 times for 42 yards. The Giants offensive line gave up 8 sacks last game. This team is in big trouble.



Dallas Cowboys (4-7, 0-5 Home)

The Cowboys showed some signs of life last game. The defense played physical but lack discipline in the red zone in the 4th quarter stopping Washington. The offense woke up and began to protect Cooper Rush in the passing the game. Costly penalties hindered the team in short yardage downs. The rushing game is still null-and-void right now. The running back by committee isn’t working. Pick a runner and stick with him! The special teams showed up and put points on the board in crucial situations. The offensive line needs to play a bit tougher protecting field goals and punts. Overall last game was a “C-” at best.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 52.9% chance of winning on Thanksgiving at home in Dallas. Don’t let your guard down because the Cowboys can find a new way to lose. What if the Giants get lucky on a deep pass or two? The over/under is 37.5, so take the over in this one. The line is Dallas -3.5. I’m taking Dallas by 10. The Cowboys need this game. They are 0-5 at home this season. I think they will bully the Giants while everyone is enjoying their Thanksgiving meal.



Final Score

Cowboys – 28

Giants – 13