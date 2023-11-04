Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – November 5 – 8:30 a.m.

TV: NFL NETWORK

Frankfurt Stadium – Frankfurt, Germany



Records Before the Game

Miami Dolphins (6-2)

Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)



This game will be one of the best games played this weekend. Both teams are sitting at the top of the AFC and are looking to prove a point this game. The winner of this contest will take the lead in the AFC and will have the inside track to represent the conference in the Super Bowl this year. The great part about this game is that it’s being played in Germany. Trust me this game will have fireworks from start to finish. The NFL will do its part as will the players.



Why you should watch this game

It’s been years since the Dolphins were relevant in the AFC as a dominant team. The Chiefs are looking to repeat as Super Bowl champs. Which one will be the last team standing after this game?



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

The only way you would miss this game is if you were asleep or at church!



Miami Dolphins

Don’t blink! You just might miss a Dolphins score. The Dolphins offense is averaging 462.1 yards per game. The passing game is averaging 310.4 yards while the running game is averaging 151.8 per contest. The Dolphins offense will be on full display early Sunday morning in Germany. They are averaging 33.9 points a game while giving up 25.5 on the defensive side of the ball. Players to watch: QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Raheem Mostert, WR Tyreek Hill and WR Jaylen Waddle. These players will be huge this game.



Kansas City Chiefs

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been giving the ball away as of late. He will be the x-factor for the Chiefs this weekend. Last week the Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos by 15 points. Mahomes is a gunslinger but at times his play hurts the organization by throwing passes in tight spaces. The Chiefs will need to play solid on the defensive side of the ball. Players to watch: QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce, RB Isiah Pacheco and WR Rashee Rice.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 50.8% chance of winning in Frankfurt. The winner of this game will take the lead in the AFC. The over/under is 50.5, so take the over in this one. It will be a shootout! I’m taking the Chiefs by 5!



Final Score

Chiefs – 41

Dolphins – 36