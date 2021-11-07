Dallas Mavericks: Getting Better

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas is sitting at 6-3 and leading the Southwest division in first place. The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs are 2nd and 3rd respectively. Only five game separate the top of the division to last place New Orleans Pelicans. Over the past 4 games I’ve questioned the starting line up. Head Coach Jason Kidd is a seasoned coach, but I’ve seen better players sitting on the bench needing more playing time. I’m surprised that Luka is still pounding the ball late into the shot clock which causes players to turnover the ball or get caught off guard when he decides to pass it. Last night’s win at the buzzer against the Celtics is a prime example. He has to get the ball into the hands of the playmakers early so they can have a chance to create a shot or make a pass for a better shot. Back up PG Jalen Bronson is better with the ball in his hands and move Luka to the shooting guard position when their both on the floor together. Let’s take a look at upcoming games for the Mavericks this week.



11/8 – New Orleans Pelican vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest – 7:30 p.m.

Dallas is 4-1 at home in this young season and winning this one will keep the Pelicans at bay in the division. Dallas is in first place and this game will be a statement game game even though Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are both out. I’m taking Dallas in a blow out for this one.

Final Score: Dallas 112 – New Orleans 86



11/10 – Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls – TV: Bally Sports Southwest – 7:00 p.m.

Dallas will have their hands full in Chicago. The Bulls are 6-3 and small forward DeMar Derozan is hot. He’s averaging 26/5/3 right now. Dallas will have to pick him up early and not allow him to control the game by getting ticky tack fouls on him. Defense will be key in this one. I’m taking the Bulls by 9! Final Score: Dallas 82 – Chicago 91



11/12 – Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs – TV: Bally Sports Southwest – 7:30 p.m.

Always a storied rivalry between these two teams and the Friday night game will be no different. Mavs won a close one the last time they met. I think the Mavs fall short in this one sending the team to back to back losses. Final Score: Dallas 93 – San Antonio 95

11/15 – Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: NBA TV – 7:00 p.m.

Both teams have won 3 of their last 5 games. Denver is 5-4 while the Mavericks are 6-3 at the time of this article. Dallas can get a win if they play tough defense and get out into the open floor and score some fast break points. Denver is a big team that struggle with transitional defense. I’m taking Dallas by 10! Look for the Mavericks to start meshing as a solid team overall. Final Score: Dallas 117 – Denver 107!



11/17 – Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns – TV: ESPN – 9:00 p.m.

This will be a huge challenge for the Mavericks on the road. The Suns have a good team that have won 4 of the last 5 games. Dallas will have a chance to establish some dominance in this one. Suns center Deandre Ayton could be out for this game. I’m taking Dallas by 6 in this one. ESPN is giving the Suns a 64.7% chance of winning at home. I’m going against the grain guys. Final Score: Dallas 98 – Suns 92!