AFC Divisional Playoff Preview: Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



AFC Divisional Round!

The winner of this game will move on to the next AFC conference championship. The Houston Texans took the Los Angeles Chargers to the woodshed this past weekend to get to this game. The Kansas City Chiefs had a bye week and now the Texans will meet the defending NFL champions. This game will boil down to how well the quarterbacks play from start to finish. Keep an eye on the Texans leader C.J. Stroud. This guy is never rattled by being behind and keeps moving the ball down the field. On the other sideline there’s Patrick Mahomes who is ready to get another title. This week it’s the Houston Texans who are standing in his way. This will be a great divisional round to watch this weekend.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable or on the IR. The Texans have 4 players listed as questionable (all listed with a 1/18 return date) and one on the IR-R. The Chiefs have 5 players on the IR-R with 2 listed with a return for this game. Texans: DE Demico Autry, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, WR Robert Woods, C Juice Scruggs while TE Teagan Quitoriano on the IR. Chiefs: CB Jaylen Watson and WR Mecole Hardman is on the IR-R with a return date of 1/18. DT Marlon Tuipolotu, WR Skyy Moore and LB Jack Cochrane will be out.



Game Info

Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday – January 18 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO

Houston Texans (10-7, 5-4 Away)

The Texans are a team with the moxie to dethrone the current champions. Last week Houston hosted the Chargers at home and made an example out of them. Quarterback C.J. Stroud passed for 282 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. The play of the game was in the 3rd quarter with the pocket collapsing, he took off and picked up a much needed first down. He will be the x-factor for a Texans win. Players to watch: RB Joe Mixon, WR Nico Collins, S Eric Murray and CB Derek Stingley, Jr.



Kansas City Chiefs (15-2, 8-0 Home)

“Welcome to the Kansas City Chiefs NFL Championship Invitational.” The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to earn their third straight Super Bowl title. An unprecedented 3-peat! The captain of the team is quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Everyone knows that he is one of the best young quarterbacks to play in the past 10 years. He will be the x-factor for the Chiefs heading to the AFC championship game. Players to watch: RB Kareen Hunt, TE Travis Kelce, LB Nick Bolton and S Jaden Hicks.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 62.7% chance of winning at home this weekend. The over/under is 41.5, so take the over in this one. The line is KC -8.5. I’m taking Kansas City by 9! Kansas City has far too many weapons.



Final Score

Chiefs – 32

Texans – 24