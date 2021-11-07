Tennessee Titans vs Los Angeles Rams Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Tennessee Titans vs Los Angeles Rams

Sunday – November 7 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Records Before the Game

Tennessee Titans 6-2, 3-1 Away

Los Angeles Rams 7-1, 3-1 Home



A good manager is a person that can evaluate talent and place talented guys in a system that allows them to flourish and help them. A great general manager trades for top talent and wins games for the present and future. Rams GM Les Snead has put together an all star team on defense by adding former Broncos linebacker Von Miller this week. The Rams are making a push for the division, playoffs and Super Bowl. Tennessee has lost star running back Derrick Henry to injury for possibly the season and signed running back Adrian Peterson to fill the void. Let’s take a look at this week’s match up in Inglewood.



From Couch to the Field

It has been 8 weeks since the season started and injuries have plagued every team in the NFL. Free agents sitting out with no contract is becoming a big thing now. The key is staying in shape until you get a call. Every team has at least a couple of players that are signing new contracts to play ball again after the season has started. This is a blessing for teams to get top talent for replacement players.



Tennessee Titans

The Titans will have to be creative. Running back Derrick Henry is basically out for the rest of the season. This game was circled on my calendar because I wanted to see if Henry could rush for more than 100 yards on that Rams defense. We’ll never have that pleasure, so in walks Adrian Peterson. He’s a tough runner that has been out of football for the beginning of the season and now he will have the ball in his hands. The Titans defense will be key on the road. The Rams offense is averaging 30 point per game. The Titans defense is giving up 24 points per game to opposition. The Titans have their hands full on both sides of the ball.



Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are looking unstoppable this year. New QB Matthew Stafford has found life out West. Since leaving the Detroit graveyard, Stafford has passed for 2477 yards with 22 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. His favorite target is wide out Cooper Kupp. Kupp has 24 receiving yards on 63 receptions and 10 touchdowns. This Rams offense is averaging 30 points per game and can score from anywhere on the field. The x factor will be the defense. This week the Titans running game is basically out of the window and Titans QB Ryan Tannehill will have to throw the ball to have a chance this year. The Rams can create turnovers and score on the defensive side of the ball as well.



Prediction

ESPN has the Rams with a 71% chance of winning at home. Let me be the first person to share this with you. The Titans will beat the Rams by 3! The over/under is 53 so take the under in this one. This will be upset of the week.



Final Score

Titans – 20

Rams – 17