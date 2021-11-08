Chicago Bears vs Pittsburgh Steelers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Chicago Bears vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday – November 8 – 7:15 p.m.

TV:ESPN

Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA



Records Before the Game

Chicago Bears (3-5, 1-3 Away)

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3, 2-2 Home)



Chicago is a team looking to the future in starting quarterback Justin Fields. He’s taking this team and putting them on his shoulders. I asked myself, “Why don’t they play Andy Dalton? He’s won games for them?” The answer is Justin Fields has to learn the pro game now. In Pittsburgh, the Steelers are on a three game winning streak and is looking to extend it to four games on Monday night. Let’s take a look at this week’s Monday Night Football match up.



The Tale of Two Quarterbacks

Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger is still going strong after all these years. He’s beginning to show cracks in his game. It’s been 17 seasons and it shows. He’s a winner and Hall Of Famer to boot. Bears rookie Justin Fields has just began his career and he has a tremendous upside. He will be an awesome player for now and for the future. This will be an awesome game to watch.



Chicago Bears

The Bears are one of the youngest teams in the NFL. This team has a good young quarterback in Justin Fields. The Bears have quality wins over the Raiders and Detroit. The offense averages 15 points per game while the defense gives up 24. That’s a recipe for disaster! Key players on defense is listed as questionable for this game S Eddie Jackson and LB Alec Ogletree returns while defensive star Khalil Mack is out. Defense will be key for the Bears in this one.



Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh like a few other teams, has struggled to put up points. The Steeler offense is averaging 18 points per game while the defense is giving up 20 to opposition. A balance is needed to find their space in their division. Head Coach Mike Tomlin has to find a way to score more points. Establishing the run has always opened up passing lanes for Ben. He can’t carry this team by throwing the ball 30 to 40 times a game. The running game is on the forefront of the play list tonight.



Prediction

ESPN has the Steelers with a 68% chance of winning at home tonight. Guess what? All of the favorites this week lost! I’m taking the Bears by 7! I see the Bears coming in and winning this one tonight.



Final Score

Bears – 17

Steelers – 10