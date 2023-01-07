Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders

Sunday – January 8 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

FedEx Field – Landover, MD



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (12-4, 4-3 Away)

Washington Commanders (7-8-1, 3-5 Home)



The Dallas Cowboys can clinch the NFC East with a win in Washington and a Philadelphia Eagles loss to the New York Giants this weekend. The Cowboys can get at least one playoff game at home if that happens. The NFC East will have 3 teams in the playoffs this season. I can recall tv commentators saying how bad and weak the NFC East was in past years. There has not been a clear-cut back-to-back division winner of the division since the Philadelphia Eagles did it with four consecutive titles from 2001-2004. Let’s take a closer look at this year’s Cowboys season finale on the road in Washington.



Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are 4 and 1 in their last 5 games. Dallas lost a heart breaker to Jacksonville in overtime. Here are a couple of the problems that I see with the offense. Simply put, it’s the play calling and not using Dak Prescott to his full potential. This could hinder the offense heading into the playoffs. Dak’s interceptions are at an all-time high. He’s right behind the Raiders David Carr with 14 interceptions this year. The key for the team is running the ball, the tandem of Zeke Elliott and Tony Pollard will give the Commanders fits running the ball early and often. The Dallas defense will be the x-factor for this game. Look for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will need the safeties to play closer to the line and create turnovers. Controlling the clock on the road will be key.



Washington Commanders

The Commanders are a decent team that struggles to score points in the 3rd and 4th quarters. The offense averages 18.4 points per game while the defense is giving up 21.1 points to opposing offenses. In their last 5 games, the Commanders are 1-3-1 with a lone win over the Atlanta Falcons. Don’t get me wrong, this team could give the Cowboys some problems if Dallas doesn’t take them seriously. Since the Commanders have been eliminated from playing the postseason, they will start rookie Sam Howell (North Carolina Tar Heels). He’s young and inexperienced. This is also a great way for the organization to see him get real reps in a game that truly matters for the defense he’s facing. Don’t be surprised though if Taylor Heinicke makes an appearance to either bail the team out or manage the final few minutes of the game. The defense hasn’t been as stout as it was earlier in the season however with the return of Chase Young the Commanders could feel reinvigorated.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with an 86.0% chance of winning the season finale on the road. They also have a 55% chance of winning the division at the time of this article. The Cowboys need the Eagles to lose to the Giants. I think Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts will be back under center, and the Eagles would then have an 80.6% chance of winning because of him. The Giants are locked in at the No. 6 seed and may rest some their players. Dallas will need to take care of business and let the chips fall where they may. I’m taking Dallas by 13!



Final Score

Cowboys – 34

Commanders – 21