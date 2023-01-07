Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

Sunday – January 8 – 7:20 p.m.

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI



Records Before the Game

Detroit Lions (8-8, 3-4 Away)

Green Bay Packers (8-8, 5-3 Home)



I was one of the writers that wrote off the Packers this year. Green Bay started the season off horribly and having lost All-Pro wide out Davante Adams to the Raiders was crucial. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had to find a new downfield threat to utilize for the offense. The Packers are now a win away from making it to the playoffs. The team standing between a win and the playoffs are the Lions. Wait! The Lions can make the playoffs this season? Yes! The Detroit Lions are a pretty good team. They need the Seattle Seahawks to lose this week. If this happens, then the Sunday Night Football game becomes a battle of “win and you’re in” for the playoffs. Let’s take a look at this NFC match up in Green Bay.



Detroit Lions

As mentioned in the intro, the Lions are on the outside looking in and can still make the playoffs this season. The Lions are led by quarterback Jared Goff. Goff has passed for 4214 yards with 29 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He has a young stud on the outside catching passes and moving the chains in Amon-Ra St. Brown. He has 1112 receiving on 100 receptions with 6 touchdowns. He’s averaging 11.1 yards per reception. Running back Jamaal Williams has carried the ball 246 times for 994 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Lions are for real, and they can build on this year’s success.



Green Bay Packers

Green Bay will need to be on high alert this week at home. The only way they can get into the playoffs is to beat Detroit. They control their own playoff destiny. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has to get the ball into the hands of his young talented receivers. Wide outs Allen Lazard and Christian Watson will need to get separation from the Lions defensive backs. Running back Aaron Jones will get his touches but the x-factor for the offense will be the veteran tight end Robert Tonyan who does a ton of run blocking but has become a red zone threat for Rodgers recently.



Prediction

ESPN has the Packers with a 64.8% chance of winning at home. Green Bay plays well in the cold weather. I’m taking the Lions in the upset of the weekend. Lions by 8!



Final Score

Lions – 27

Packers – 19