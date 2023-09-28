Charlotte 49ers vs SMU Mustangs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Charlotte 49ers vs SMU Mustangs

Saturday – September 30 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX



Records Before the Game

Charlotte 49ers 1-3, 0-0 (American)

SMU Mustangs 2-2, 0-0 (American)



SMU hosts the Charlotte 49ers in their first conference game of the season. Both teams really need a win to get a leg up in the conference. Last week SMU lost to a scrappy TCU team in Ft. Worth. The 49ers lost to Florida by 15. This game is extremely important to both schools. Let’s take a closer look at the 49ers/Mustangs conference opener.



Why you should watch this game

This game will be a coming out party for the SMU Mustangs. Charlotte is a pretty good team that will give the Ponies a run for their money.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Your sock drawer needs dire attention.



Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte has lost their three of their first 4 games this season. They beat South Carolina State to start the season at home, but subsequently fell to Maryland, Georgia State and Florida. They are a team that stays close until the fourth quarter where they eventually run out of gas. When this team puts all four quarters together like their home opener, they will be a problem for opposing teams. Keep an eye on quarterback Jalon Jones. He has 363 passing yards with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He can also run the ball but the coaching staff is working on making him a pocket passer and that’s not his game. By default, Jalon Jones is the offense for this team and is their x-factor.



SMU Mustangs

Quarterback Preston Stone is only a sophomore with big play abilities. He has 1,056 passing yards with 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He will have to limit turning the ball over in this one. Running back Jaylan Knighton will need to get his touches. He has 182 yards on the ground and is averaging 4.6 yards a carry. I would like to see him score a rushing touchdown at home. Jordan Hudson is a sophomore from Garland, Tx. I believe he will play on Sundays at the next level. Hudson will be the x-factor for the Mustangs on offense this weekend.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 91.6% chance of winning at home. I’m taking SMU by 13! The 49ers cornerbacks are struggling to create turnovers this season. SMU quarterback Preston Stone will pick them apart!



Final Score

Mustangs – 33

49ers – 20