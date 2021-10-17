Dallas Cowboys vs New England Patriots Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs New England Patriots

Sunday – October 17 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA.



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 Away)

New England Patriots (2-3, 0-3 Home)



Dallas has turned everything around this year. The key is having Dak Prescott back under center along with the offensive line being healthy again, opening up holes for the running game. Last season was hard to watch as the Cowboys defense became the laughing stock of the NFL. Dallas should be sitting at 5-0, but a non call on an offensive pass interference in Tampa gave the Bucs the game. Ok, we took it on the chin, but after that Dallas has been knocking out teams both in the NFC and AFC this year. Let’s take a look at the Cowboys on the road in New England.



Cowboys Run Game

The Dallas Cowboys offense according to ESPN is currently ranked number 2 overall in the NFL. The run game has taken center center stage with the resurgence of Zeke Elliott and Tony Pollard. You can find “Thunder and Lightning” in Dallas. Zeke Elliott is the thunder. He has 452 yards on 85 carries and 5 touchdowns. He delivers the punch between the center and guard and eats up yardage like a bulldozer with his physical style of running. Tony Pollard is lightning, he has 325 yards on 51 carries and a touchdown. He’s averaging 6.4 yards per carry his lightning sprinting between the Cowboys tackles.



Dallas Cowboys

Quarterback Dak Prescott has shown that his injury is a thing of the past. He has put the league on notice with his arm and running ability this season. He has 1368 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. His QBR is 57.0, while defensive coordinators around the league game plan to contain the high octane Dallas offense. Wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb will stretch the field. Look for tight ends Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz to get in on the act. The Dallas defense has been stingy this year. They are in the top 5 in creating turnovers. Cornerback Trevon Diggs is only in his second year, but he is being called the second coming of Deion Sanders. He is a dynamite shut down corner with 16 solo tackles and 6 interceptions to lead the league this year.



New England Patriots

With the first pick in the 2021 draft. The Patriots drafted Mac Jones from Alabama and released former league MVP Cam Newton. Everyone from ESPN, FOX Sports and USA Today supported the idea of starting this kid over a proven veteran. Well, the Patriots are 2-3, but are showing that they can play with the big dogs. Mac Jones has passed for 1243 yards with 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He can play, but he’s prone to turnovers as well. New England has to establish the run and play solid defense this week. The defense only gives up 18 points per game while Dallas’ offense is averaging 34 points per contest. Something has to give…



Prediction

New England has to come out and make a statement on their first possession of the game. It’s the only chance they have. Dallas has a very stingy and physical defense that no one can throw against. ESPN has the Cowboys with a 55.9% chance of winning on the road. The over/under is 50.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking Dallas by 14!



Final Score

Cowboys – 34

Patriots – 20