Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts Game Preview

By: Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts

Sunday – October 17 – 12:00 pm

TV: CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

Records Before Game

Houston Texans (1-4, 0-2 Away)

Indianapolis Colts (1-4, 0-2 Home)

The Houston Texans travel to face off against their division rival, the Indianapolis Colts with both teams only having one win and four losses. It’s been a tough week for both the Texans and Colts after both teams were involved in narrow Week 5 losses. The Texans lost to the Patriots and the Colts lost that tense Monday Night Football game against the Ravens.

Houston Texans

After a terrible performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills set records against the New England Patriots just seven days later. The rookie QB went 21 of 29 for 312 passing yards, three touchdowns, no INT’s and rushed for two yards. Mills finished the last-minute loss with a QB rating of 141.7 during Houston’s 25-22 loss on Sunday. Mills became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to finish a game with over 300 passing yards, three or more passing touchdowns, and a QB rating of over 140. The way they’ve been playing it seems like they play better every other game, so if that holds true, then this will be a massacre. I’m hoping for a team that played against the New England Patriots.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts played against a stubborn Baltimore Ravens team giving up a 16 point lead and then lost in overtime, 31 – 25 this past Monday night. Quarterback Carson Wentz had his best game of the season finishing the day completing 25 of 35 passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will make his season debut Sunday against the Texans after the team activated him from the injured reserve list Saturday. This will give Wentz an extra target against Houston’s secondary.

Prediction

Seems like this is the battle for last place and an opportunity to move up the draft ladder. Depending on which Texans team show up this week here’s another game that could end before halftime, especially playing in Indy.

Final Score

Indianapolis Colts – 35

Houston Texans – 21