GOO GOO DOLLS ANNOUNCE SUMMER 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

(Los Angeles, CA) – Four-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling band Goo Goo Dolls have announced North American tour dates for summer 2022. Set to kick off on July 26, 2022 at USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, UT, the nationwide tour will see the band performing at notable outdoor venues all next summer, including The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Blue October will provide support for the entire run and additional shows will be announced soon, including a new date for the band’s hometown of Buffalo, NY. Ticketing information can be found via the band’s website here.
The announcement arrives alongside the premiere of “Nothing Can Change You (Live)”, the band’s cover version of Tommy Keene’s original song and the latest offering from their forthcoming compilation record Rarities. Releasing on June 25th, 2021 via Warner Records, the album is a retrospective collection of 20 songs spanning Goo Goo Dolls’ career from 1995 to 2007; a prolific period during which the band released several chart-topping hits, ascended to mainstream stardom and cemented their footing as one of the most influential rock bands in recent memory. The double LP features numerous tracks never before released on digital streaming platforms or any physical format, including b-sides, live songs, acoustic renditions, radio performances, international releases and additional non-album tracks.
Rarities will be released on digital, vinyl and CD formats, and pre-orders are available now HERE. In celebration of the new album the band is also offering a signed print with their Rarities2LP, and limited edition merch that includes a hat, sweatshirt, puzzle and tee-shirts. All these items can be found in their official online store here.
With over three decades and counting together as a group, this special release provides a panoramic view of Goo Goo Dolls’ alternate journey through the past. Among numerous other tracks from the vault, Rarities includes live performances such as the band’s cover of the famed INXS hit “Don’t Change” and their rare live performance of “Let Love In”, recorded at the legendary Capitol Studios in Hollywood. The album also features acoustic versions of seminal tracks such as “Iris,” “Slide,” and “Name”, international releases including a remix of “Long Way Down” by Grammy® award winning mixer/producer/engineer Tom Lord-Alge, and even a one-minute performance of the Major League Baseball-staple “Take Me Out To The Ball Game”.
GOO GOO DOLLS – SUMMER 2022 TOUR DATES
July 26, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 27, 2022 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 29, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park
July 30, 2022 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre
August 1, 2022 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
August 3, 2022 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights
August 4, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
August 5, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 7, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 8, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
August 10, 2022 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
August 13, 2022 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Pavilion
August 14, 2022 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 16, 2022 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
August 19, 2022 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 21, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts
August 23, 2022 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre
August 24, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
August 26, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre
August 28, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
August 30, 2022 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre
August 31, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 2, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Goo Goo Dolls are currently in the studio recording their highly anticipated thirteenth LP.
Goo Goo Dolls – “Rarities” Album Artwork (Courtesy: Warner Records)
ABOUT GOO GOO DOLLS
Formed in Buffalo, NY during 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls quietly broke records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 number one and Top 10 hits—”the most of any artist.” As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.” Among a string of hits, “Iris” clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.” Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] went double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl went quadruple-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. 2016’s Boxes attracted the praise of People and Huffington Post as Noisey, Consequence of Sound, and more featured them. Their music has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Leona Lewis. Among many accolades, John received the prestigious “Hal David Starlight Award” in 2008 as well.
Following a sold-out 2018 twentieth anniversary tour in celebration of Dizzy Up The Girl, Goo Goo Dolls wrote and recorded their twelfth full-length album, Miracle Pill [Warner Records]—igniting a bold and bright new era in the process. In fall 2021, the band began a new chapter with the release of their first-ever holiday record It’s Christmas All Over. With over 30 years together as a group, over 15 million albums sold, and 16 number one and Top 10 hits, Goo Goo Dolls remain at the top of their game and in a league of their own among rock bands.