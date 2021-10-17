Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans

Monday – October 18 – 7:15 p.m.

TV:ESPN

Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN.



Records Before the Game

Buffalo Bills (4-1, 2-0 Away)

Tennessee Titans (3-2, 1-1 Home)



This will be a must see football game between the Bills and the Titans. I can remember a few years ago (3 at the most) no one wanted to see these teams play at anytime. The Bills have a really good team lead by a young stud in Josh Allen. The Titans have Derrick Henry running over defenses like they are Pop Warner players every week. Let’s take a look at this week’s Monday Night matchup.



Who Ya Got?

The Bills? Over their last five games, the Bills are 4-1 with wins over Kansas City, Houston, Washington and Miami. The Titans? Over their last five games the Titans are 3-2 with wins over Jacksonville, Indianapolis and Seattle. Both teams average 416 in total yardage on offense as well.



Buffalo Bills

Quarterback Josh Allen is something to see. He is beating opposing defenses with his arm and legs. He is a game changer that allows his receivers the opportunity to stretch the field. Creating separation is key for Buffalo’s receivers. Stefon Diggs is Allen’s go to receiver. Diggs has 28 receptions with 374 receiving yards and a touchdown. Buffalo’s offense averages 34.4 points per game while the defense gives up 12.8 points on that side of the ball. Look for the Bills to continue their uptempo style of play this week.



Tennessee Titans

What happened to the Titans this year? Your answer is parity! Last season Titans running back Derrick Henry ran through opposing defenses like a hot knife through butter. Now defenses are stacking the box and challenging QB Ryan Tannehill to beat them with his arm. The Titans defense has struggled as of late and if the Titans want to get on track, they have to establish the run and stick to their game plan. Buffalo’s offense has to be derailed in Nashville Monday Night.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 72.4% chance of winning on the road. I can’t buck the system. I’m taking Buffalo by 13! The Titans defense has been struggling as of late.



Final Score

Buffalo – 30

Tennessee – 17