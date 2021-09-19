Houston Texans vs Cleveland Browns Game Preview

By Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Cleveland Browns

Sunday – September 19 – 12:00 pm

TV: CBS

First Energy Stadium – Cleveland, Ohio

Records Before Game

Houston Texans (1 – 0)

Cleveland Browns ( 0 – 1)

The Houston Texans travel out of town to meet up with the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 after an impressive Week 1 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21. Cleveland lost their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs 33-29. The Browns won the last meeting, 10-7 in Week 10 of the 2020 season, but Houston leads the all-time series 7-4 with three of Cleveland’s wins against the Texans have come at home.

Cleveland Browns

QB Baker Mayfield passed for 321 yards completing 28 out of 21 passes with just one INT that came with just over a minute left in the game in their loss against the Chiefs. Running Back Nick Chubb rushed for 83 yards on just 15 carries and scored two touchdowns. Sharing the ball with Kareem Hunt will keep the Texans on their toes. The Browns pulled out a few trick plays against the Chiefs with their different shifts on offense and even tossing the ball back to players behind them to keep the ball alive and the drive going. As for injuries, CB Troy Hill is questionable along with WR Anthony Schwartz and guard Michael Dunn. WR Odell Beckham Jr and OL Chriss Hubbard are both out.

Houston Texans

QB Tyrod Taylor signed a one year contract with the Houston Texans back in March. In September, Head Coach David Culley announced Taylor would be the Week 1 starting quarterback due to Deshaun Watson and his legal issues. Taylor has been in the league since 2011 when he was drafted in the sixth round with the 180th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens. Since then he has been with four other teams. In his first start with the Texans, Taylor passed for 291 yards, completed 21 of 33 passes with two touchdowns and rushed for 41 yards. Just celebrating his 32nd birthday, with those numbers it almost seems like he’s in his prime. Then again these days it seems like age is just a number seeing that Tom Brady, at 44 yrs of age, is still playing his best football to date. RB Mark Ingram Jr rushed for 85 yrds on 26 carries against the Jaguars last week and WR Brandin Cooks was on fire on the receiving end, catching just 5 passes for 132 yards. Look for Danny Amendola and TE Pharaoh Brown making a big impact this week.

Prediction

Although the Houston Texans looked great last week and killed the Jaguars, that really doesn’t give any indication on how really good this Houston team is. Jacksonville might win one game this year. The Texans have a crazy mix of players. They will most likely be the underdog against anyone they face. Houston has their work cut out for them. The weather should be in the mid 70’s and have no impact on the game. With playing in Cleveland, they will be playing against a above par team and the best fans in the NFL. Starting quite early on Saturday, Browns fans started lining up to get into the “Muni Lot” to tailgate before the game on Sunday. Around 8 PM on Saturday night, the Browns began lining up waiting to get into the parking lot with a line described as a 2.5 mile stretch of cars.

THIS IS 2.5 MILES AWAY FROM THE BROWNS STADIUM. THE GAME IS TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/yVcSuo0cgj — The Kennel (@FootballKennel) September 19, 2021

Houston Texans – 28

Cleveland Browns – 27