College Football Playoff Preview: First Round Games

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What to Watch For: Tide vs Sooners!

This is the most intriguing game of the first-round playoffs this season. Both teams basically limped into the playoffs. Sure, the Sooners are on a 4-game winning streak after a crazy start to the season. Their last 4 games put them exactly where they needed to be. The Crimson Tide fan base almost ran their head coach out of town with losses to OU and Georgia in their last 5 games. Keep an eye on the Crimson Tide offense matching up against the Sooners offense. This game will be close.



Game Info

#9 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3) vs #8 Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)

Friday – December 19 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ABC

Memorial Stadium – Norman, OK



#9 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3)

The Crimson Tide need a much-needed win on the road to wipe away the lore of Nick Saban. Head coach Kalen DaBoer has a chance to put his own stamp on the program with a deep playoff run. He can do it. The Crimson Tide have so many interchangeable parts both on offense and defense. If Alabama can manage to the clock and run the ball they can walk out of Norman with a win. The Crimson Tide will need to play physical because they do have the bigger team across the board. Players to watch: QB Ty Simpson, RB Jam Miller, WR Germie Bernard, LB Yhomzae Peierre and LB Justin Jefferson.



#8 Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)

The Sooners have a chance to beat Alabama twice this season and move on to the next round. The first thing they will need to do is to control the clock, create turnovers and keep that Crimson Tide offense off the field. The key will be how well OU’s coaches make in-game decisions. This is the biggest game of the season for OU because they have to find a way to get the win. Players to watch: QB John Mateer, RB Troy Blaylock, WR Isiah Sategna III, LB Kip Lewis and DB Peyton Bowen.



Prediction

ESPN has Alabama with a 50.9% chance of winning on the road and moving on. This game will be close. I’m taking the Sooners by 6! The Sooners have a way of winning close games. They won a few games by controlling the clock this season. Keep in mind the SEC could easily win the championship with the teams they have in the playoffs.



Final Score

Sooners – 29

Crimson Tide – 23

What to Watch For: Canes vs Aggies!

Texas A&M has been one of the best teams in college football this season. The loss to Texas was huge for the team on the road in Austin. Both A&M and Miami are 4-1 in their last 5 games of the season. No one saw the Hurricanes sitting in this position and vice versa. The winner of this game will move on to the next round, but this game is bigger than what football critics and fans could ever imagine. The winner of this game could easily play in the championship game.



Game Info

#10 Miami Hurricanes (10-2) vs #7 Texas A&M Aggies (11-1)

Saturday – December 20 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ABC

Kyle Field – College Station, TX



#10 Miami Hurricanes (10-2)

The Miami Hurricanes have a chance to make some noise in the playoffs. They are the only ACC team in this year’s playoffs and can take a huge step reclaiming the title for the school and the conference. In their last 5 games, the team lost one game and that was against SMU in conference. They have quality wins over Syracuse, NC State, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. The Hurricanes are led by quarterback Carson Beck. He has experience in the playoffs since last season he played for Georgia. Players to watch: RB Mark Fletcher, WR Malachi Toney, LB Mohamed Toure and DB Jakobe Thomas.



#7 Texas A&M Aggies (11-1)

The Aggies are the new bullies in the SEC! This game will be the proving ground for A&M because this season is the season of the rebirth of Texas A&M. In their last 5 games, Texas A&M is 4-1 suffering their only loss to Texas by 10 points on the road to end the regular season. They have wins over LSU, Missouri, South Carolina and lowly Samford. Texas A&M has a dynamic quarterback in Marcel Reed. He will be the x-factor for the offense. He’s a winner! Players to watch: RB Rueben Owens II, WR KC Concepcion, LB Tauren York and S Dalton Brooks.



Prediction

ESPN has the Aggies with a 54.3% chance of winning at home. This game will come down to clock management for both teams. Keeping the Aggies offense off the field gives the Hurricanes a chance for a win. I’m taking A&M by 10. Controlling the clock is a specialty for A&M this season. This will be a good game from start to finish.



Final Score

#7 Aggies – 34

#10 Hurricanes – 24



What to Watch For: Green Wave vs Rebels!

The battle of the programs who have lost their head coaches! Oh and it’s a rematch from earlier this season. The Rebels defeated the Green Wave in Oxnard 45-10. Kiffin has already departed from the state of Mississippi but Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall is staying with the program through their playoff run. At the end of the day the players have to play. Coaches can scheme and call plays but they aren’t on the field. The Rebels in my mind have better athletes and once they start finding their groove the Green Wave will be in trouble. Expect the Rebels running backs to carry the rock for big yardage in the second half and the score differential to increase.



Game Info

#11 Tulane Green Wave (11-2) vs #6 Ole Miss Rebels (11-1)

Saturday – December 20 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: TNT

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, MS



Let me start off by saying that the departure of former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin won’t have any effects on this team. Ole Miss is a good team with a good quarterback. Tulane has been a dark horse all season long. Tulane finished the season riding a 7-game winning streak. This game will come down to how well the quarterbacks play. This will be close. Players to watch: #11 Tulane: QB Jake Retzlaff (leads the team in passing and rushing), WR Shazz Preston, S Jack Tchienchou and DB Jaheim Johnson. #6 Ole Miss: QB Trinidad Chambliss, RB Kewan Lacy, WR Harrison Wallace III, LB TJ Dottery and S Wydett Williams, Jr. ESPN has the Rebels with a 84% chance of winning at home. I love upsets but it won’t happen in Oxford this weekend. I’m taking the Rebels by 10+



Final Score

#6 Rebels – 35

#11 Green Wave – 23



What to Watch For: Dukes vs Ducks!

This is the game that everyone assumes Oregon will destroy James Madison before even stepping on the field. There have been lots of upsets in the world of college football over the years. Oregon has one loss on the season and that is to Indiana. The Dukes record has a blemish as well. Here’s the deal, James Madison has made it to this game and on paper they have a shot at a win. Oregon will want to strike fast through the air. If the Dukes can withstand the aerial attack and get their ground game going and control the clock then this will be a great night cap to a full day of football watching. If not… well then it’ll be used as fodder for next year’s debates on which teams are worthy and which ones aren’t for the college football playoffs.

Game Info

#12 James Madison Dukes (12-1) vs #5 Oregon Ducks (11-1)

Saturday – December 20 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: TNT

Autzen Stadium – Eugene, OR



Some might say that James Madison is the sacrificial lamb for this year’s college playoff tournament. Some fans might think that Oregon has it easy. All I can say is,” Buckle Up!” JMU is a dangerous team. Both teams are 5-0 in their last 5 games. James Madison beat Marshall, App State, Washington State and Troy in convincing fashion. Oregon has been one of the best programs over the last 10 years. This game will prove just how good James Madison is and how well Oregon can compete with an unknown team. Players to watch: #12 James Madison: QB Alonza Barnett III, RB Wayne Knight, WR Landon Ellis, LB Trent Hendrick and CB Justin Eaglin. #5 Oregon: QB Dante Moore, RB Noah Whittington, WR Malik Benson, LB Bryce Boettcher and CB Jadon Canady. ESPN has the Ducks with a 88.2% chance of winning at home. Some are picking JMU is an upset… but I’m not. Nope. Ducks win in dominating fashion.



Final Score

#5 Ducks – 31

#12 Dukes – 20