Dallas Mavericks: Thankful Heading into December

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Mavericks have proven that they can run with any team in the league. Last week at this time, Dallas was 9-4 and looked as if they will be a staple in the Western Conference this season. Dallas has quality wins over the Lakers and Washington. They have lost to the Kings, Bucks and Pelicans. Here is the problem. The Mavericks struggle against teams that have big men that can rebound and play tough in the paint. I guess I’m not the only fan that sees this. There are so many talented player on other teams that can help Dallas become a better rebounding team. Sure, the Mavericks have scorers littered throughout their team, but rebounding will be the problem for this team moving forward. Let’s take a closer look at the Mavericks upcoming schedule this week.



Who’s Hot and Who’s Not!

Who’s hot: Last week I shared that SG Tim Hardaway, Jr. Was hot and he still is! He is averaging 17.5 points coming off the bench. He has been the glue that has held this team together. Keep an eye on him moving forward. PG Kyrie Irving is also hot. He is averaging 24.3 points per game but here’s the key: he plays defense on the wing and has 6+ steals in the past few games. Keep an eye on these guys: Dante Exum, Josh Green, Dwight Powell and Grant Williams. Who’s Not: If “forward” is part of your position title and you were a starter against the Clippers then you were ice cold. 9 total points between three starters. Not acceptable.



Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: November 28

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

Dallas will host the Rockets in the NBA In-season tournament. Dallas really needs to get a win to keep pace for the tournament. Dallas will need to jump on the Rockets early. They are a scrappy team and could easily steal one on the road. I’m taking Dallas by 15!

Final Score: Rockets 100 – Mavericks 115



Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: December 1

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

Dallas will need to concentrate on rebounding. Anytime the Mavericks out rebound the opposing team, they win by 16 plus points. Memphis has always pushed the Mavs to their breaking point. This game will be a turning point for the Mavs this year.

Final Score: Grizzlies 97 – Mavericks 119



Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: December 2

Time: 8:00 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

The Thunder have a proven leader in PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He is averaging 30.4 points a game with 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He is a handful and Luka is supposed to guard him. Kyrie Irving will have that task. The Mavericks will pull this one off having another successful week.

Final Score: Thunder 120 – Mavericks 131