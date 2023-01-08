CFP National Championship Preview: #3 TCU Horned Frogs vs #1 Georgia Bulldogs

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#3 TCU Horned Frogs vs #1 Georgia Bulldogs

Monday – January 9 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Records Before the Game

#3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-1)

#1 Georgia Bulldogs (14-0)



This season has been one for the history books. #3 TCU is facing the #1 Georgia for the national championship. There have been teams that have challenged for the national championship sitting at home, sports bars and restaurants that will be tuning into this one. You would usually see Alabama, Clemson, USC, LSU and OU fighting to be on this stage. This game will be one that will be talked about for years to come. Let’s take a look at both teams and the leaders from both squads that will make a huge impact on the outcome of this game.



What’s on the menu?

This is the final game of the season and it comes down to the Bulldogs representing the SEC-East while the TCU Horned Frogs are representing the Big 12. First things first, a college football game of this magnitude has to have hot wings. The hot wings should be garlic parmesan, bar-b-que, dry rub and atomic (or the hottest available). Fries, chips and salsa along with an ice-cold Coke, beer of your choice or lemonade. Keep in mind that chili cheese fries wouldn’t be so bad. If you’re on a budget grab some pizzas!



#3 TCU Horned Frogs

The Horned Frogs pulled off a tight win last week against #2 Michigan, or at least tighter than it should have been. I shared in my last article that the Horned Frogs would win by 6, 42-36. Well, the score was 51-45 and TCU is looking to win its first national championship since 1938. TCU has a chance of upset the Bulldogs if they can establish the run and run the ball right at that Bulldog defensive front. The Frogs average 201.9 rushing yards per game while the Bulldogs give up 77 per contest. Here’s the key, when teams get behind on the score board to Georgia, they abandon the run. TCU averages 41.1 points per game but gives up 25 on average to opposing teams. Keep an eye on quarterback Max Duggan. He will be the x-factor for the Frogs winning the national championship. RB Kendre Miller is a possible key component to play. If he does play, how well will he perform and for how long?



#1 Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs have sat at the top of the college football world all season. Keep in mind that they have a complete team that plays with a lot of emotion. The one-point win over Ohio State was a nail-biter. Ohio State has shown how vulnerable the Bulldog defense is. The key for the Bulldogs will be to stop Max Duggan and Emari Demercado (who filled in for Kendre Miller against the Wolverines) running the ball on key downs. The Bulldogs are near the top of every defensive category in the nation but that means nothing until the game is played. The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Stetson Bennett, one of the runners-up for the Heisman Trophy. He will be the x-factor for the Bulldog offense. As mentioned last week, Brock Bowers will be the safety valve for Bennet on pass plays. The tight end has a knack for finding the holes in coverages and coming up with key catches to move the chains or score. The Bulldogs rushing attack will be handled by the 3-headed monster of Kenny McIntosh, Daijun Edwards, and Kendall Milton. Arian Smith is the top receiving threat and he came up big last week for the Bulldogs.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bulldogs winning the national championship with a 72.9% chance in Inglewood. Quarterback play will be the difference in winning or losing this game. I’m stepping out on a limb again this week and taking TCU by 9! This game will be an instant classic for fans of both schools.

This will not be a blow out win!



Final Score

#3 Horned Frogs – 43

#1 Bulldogs – 34