Tulane Green Wave vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



UNT is Still in the Mix

The Mean Green has been on a run this season. UNT dropped a very winnable game on the road in Memphis last week by 8 points. The team scored 21 points in the first quarter but lost it in the 4th quarter when time ran out on them. Before dropping last week’s game, UNT went on a 3-game winning streak by beating FAU, Tulsa and Wyoming. This week they host Tulane, and they are not favored to win this one at home. It’s the perfect time to spoil the 4-game winning streak that the Green Wave is on. A win this week will make the Mean Green bowl eligible.



The Mean Green and the American Athletic Conference Standings

The Mean Green is sitting right in the thick of things in the conference. Right now, they are in the 5th spot right behind Memphis and just ahead of Charlotte. The team is 2-1 in conference and with a win this weekend at home, they will be in 4th place in the AAC. Look for the Mean Green to spoil the conference standings this weekend at home.



Game Info

Tulane Green Wave vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – October 26 – 11 a.m.

TV: ESPN2

DATCU Stadium – Denton, TX



Tulane Green Wave (5-2, 3-0 American)

Quarterback Darian Mensah is only a freshman. He is the clear-cut leader of the Green Wave. He has passed for 1,408 yards with 11 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He is a solid pocket passer that looks to get the ball down field. Running back Makhi Hughes has 136 carries for 744 and 8 touchdowns. This team is pretty good at every position. If Darian Mensah gain any confidence the Mean Green will be in trouble. He is the x-factor for Tulane. Players to watch: WR Mario Williams, LB Tyler Grubbs, S Bailey Despanie and PK Jacob Barnes.



North Texas Mean Green (5-2, 2-1 American)

The Mean Green will have their hands full at home this week. The key will be the defense containing Green Wave quarterback Darian Mensah. The defense will need to create turnovers especially in the passing game. The cornerbacks and safety will need to press the Green Wave receivers on 2nd and 3rd down keeping them off the field. Last week the defense gave up way too many big plays to Memphis and cannot repeat the 4th quarter debacle at home. Players to watch: QB Chandler Morris, RB Shane Porter, LB Jaylen Smith and S Evan Jackson.



Prediction

ESPN has the Green Wave with a 79.3% chance of winning on the road this weekend. I’m sure the Mean Green players are reading this. The over/under is 67.5, so take the over! The line is: Tulane -8. I’m going with my heart and taking the Mean Green by 7!



Final Score

Mean Green – 38

Green Wave – 31