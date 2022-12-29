CFP Semifinal Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Preview: #3 TCU Horned Frogs vs #2 Michigan Wolverines

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#3 TCU Horned Frogs vs #2 Michigan Wolverines

Saturday – December 31 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ



Records Before the Game

#3 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1)

#2 Michigan Wolverines (13-0)



This has been a season of surprises and surprising teams making the national stage. The Horned Frogs have taken a step closer to playing in the national championship title game by making it to the CFP Semifinal game. #3 TCU lost the Big 12 championship game to Kansas State by 3 in overtime. The Wolverines won the Big 10 championship over Purdue by 9 points. Keep in mind that both of teams have covered the spread quite a few times this season.



#3 TCU Horned Frogs

The Horned frogs are ready to take the next step! Head coach Sonny Dykes was at SMU last season. His move to TCU was huge in the Metroplex because SMU and TCU are rivals. His offensive scheme was taken to the next level by Heisman runner-up Max Duggan. He has 3,321 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Running back Kendre Miller will be the work horse for this team. The x-factor will be wide out Quentin Johnston on the outside. The offense has to score early and often to get past the Wolverine stingy defense.



#2 Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines have finally gotten over the hump in the Big 10. This team has exorcised their Ohio State demons en route to back to back CFP Semifinal game appearances. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has 2376 yards passing with 20 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He is excellent with protecting the ball and getting it into the hands of wide out Ronnie Bell and tight end Luke Schoonmaker. Running back Donovan Edwards has been carrying the running game since Blake Corum went down with his season ending injury. Edwards is averaging 7.5 a carry and can be a difference maker for Michigan.



Prediction

ESPN has the Wolverines with a 67% chance of winning this game. I’m a huge fan of college football, especially these two teams. My heart is saying take TCU, but my better judgement says I should take Michigan. So, I’m taking TCU by 6 in the upset of the year.



Final Score

#3 Horned Frogs – 42

#2 Wolverines – 36