FCS Championship Game, South Dakota State Wins

Rivals South Dakota State and North Dakota State faced off in the 2022 FCS championship game on Jan 8, 2023. SDSU secured its first-ever national title, defeating the Bisons 45-21 in front of a packed house at Toyota Stadium.
|North Dakota St.
|Team Stats
|South Dakota St.
|21
|1st Downs
|22
|11
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|12
|0
|Penalty
|0
|160
|Rushing
|299
|37
|Attempts
|39
|4.3
|Avg. Per Rush
|7.7
|260
|Passing
|223
|29
|Attempts
|21
|18
|Completions
|14
|2
|Interceptions
|0
|14.4
|Avg. Per Pass
|15.9
|420
|Total Offense
|522
|66
|Plays
|60
|6.4
|Avg. Per Play
|8.7
|1-1
|Fumbles: Number-Lost
|0-0
|2-25
|Penalties: Number-Yards
|3-20
|4-180
|Punting: Number-Yards
|4-213
|45
|Avg. Per Punt
|53.3
|1–3
|Punt Returns: Number-Yards
|1-0
|2-55
|Kickoff Returns: Number-Yards
|2-26
|0-0
|Interception Returns: Number-Yards
|2-18
|5-12
|Third-Down Conversions
|9-14
|1-3
|Fourth-Down Conversions
|0-0