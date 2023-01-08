News Ticker

FCS Championship Game, South Dakota State Wins

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Rivals South Dakota State and North Dakota State faced off in the 2022 FCS championship game on Jan 8, 2023. SDSU secured its first-ever national title, defeating the Bisons 45-21 in front of a packed house at Toyota Stadium.

North Dakota St. Team Stats South Dakota St.
21 1st Downs 22
11 Rushing 10
10 Passing 12
0 Penalty 0
160 Rushing 299
37 Attempts 39
4.3 Avg. Per Rush 7.7
260 Passing 223
29 Attempts 21
18 Completions 14
2 Interceptions 0
14.4 Avg. Per Pass 15.9
420 Total Offense 522
66 Plays 60
6.4 Avg. Per Play 8.7
1-1 Fumbles: Number-Lost 0-0
2-25 Penalties: Number-Yards 3-20
4-180 Punting: Number-Yards 4-213
45 Avg. Per Punt 53.3
1–3 Punt Returns: Number-Yards 1-0
2-55 Kickoff Returns: Number-Yards 2-26
0-0 Interception Returns: Number-Yards 2-18
5-12 Third-Down Conversions 9-14
1-3 Fourth-Down Conversions 0-0

