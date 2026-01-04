CardBlitz – Episode 51: 2026 Hobby Goals, Predictions and… Our Big Hobby Giveaway!

Howdy! In this week’s episode of CardBlitz our hosts Kelly and Patrick celebrate the birthdays of Victor Wembanyama and Derrick Henry! They discuss their 2026 collecting goals as well as a hobby prediction from each of them (nothing too outrageous). Plus they show off some of their favorite cards. Last but not least they have a big giveaway from their friends at Humongous Hoard!

Visit the Humongous Hoard web site: the link

They are your trusted supplier of safe storage for all your collectibles!

Enter the drawing for a Humongous Hoard giveaway by emailing a hobby question to Kelly or Patrick or both by January 15, 2026 at info AT blitzweekly.com