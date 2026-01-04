Stars lose 5th straight, Canadiens 4 Stars 3 in OT

Final/OT
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|T
|
MTL
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|
DAL
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|MTL
|DAL
|8:42
|Brendan Gallagher (3)
Assists: Phillip Danault (6), Alexandre Carrier (9)
|1
|0
|13:53
|Mavrik Bourque (7)
Assists: Jason Robertson (25), Roope Hintz (20)
|1
|1
|2nd Period
|MTL
|DAL
|10:14
|Wyatt Johnston (21)
Assists: Mikko Rantanen (41), Thomas Harley (13)
|1
|2
|11:59
|Oliver Kapanen (13)
Assists: Ivan Demidov (26), Juraj Slafkovsky (17)
|2
|2
|18:39
|Juraj Slafkovsky (15) (Power Play)
Assists: Nick Suzuki (32), Lane Hutson (35)
|3
|2
|3rd Period
|MTL
|DAL
|11:07
|Wyatt Johnston (22)
Assists: Miro Heiskanen (29), Matt Duchene (5)
|3
|3
|OT Summary
|MTL
|DAL
|3:40
|Lane Hutson (7)
Assists: Phillip Danault (7)
|4
|3
Penalties
|1st Period
|16:18
|
Ivan Demidov Holding against Matt Duchene
|19:33
|
Jamie Benn Tripping against Lane Hutson
|2nd Period
|1:36
|
Ilya Lyubushkin Hooking against Zachary Bolduc
|8:13
|
Too many men/ice served by Zachary Bolduc
|14:00
|
Esa Lindell Slashing against Samuel Blais
|18:10
|
Sam Steel Slashing against Lane Hutson
|3rd Period
|14:49
|
Phillip Danault Hooking against Mikko Rantanen
|16:00
|
Wyatt Johnston Hooking against Noah Dobson
|OT Summary
|
No Penalties This Period
|
Team Stats
|Shots
|29
|27
|Hits
|30
|15
|Faceoffs Won
|19
|26
|Faceoff Win Percent
|42.2
|57.8
|Power Play Opportunities
|5
|3
|Power Play Goals
|1
|0
|Power Play Percentage
|20.0
|0.0
|Short Handed Goals
|0
|0
|Total Penalties
|3
|5
|Penalty Minutes
|6
|10
|Blocked Shots
|13
|15
|Takeaways
|3
|7
|Giveaways
|14
|15