Stars lose 5th straight, Canadiens 4 Stars 3 in OT

January 4, 2026 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final/OT
  1 2 3 OT T
MTL
 1 2 0 1 4
DAL
 1 1 1 0 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period MTL DAL
8:42 Brendan Gallagher (3)

Assists: Phillip Danault (6), Alexandre Carrier (9)
 1 0
13:53 Mavrik Bourque (7)

Assists: Jason Robertson (25), Roope Hintz (20)
 1 1
 
 
2nd Period MTL DAL
10:14 Wyatt Johnston (21)

Assists: Mikko Rantanen (41), Thomas Harley (13)
 1 2
11:59 Oliver Kapanen (13)

Assists: Ivan Demidov (26), Juraj Slafkovsky (17)
 2 2
18:39 Juraj Slafkovsky (15) (Power Play)

Assists: Nick Suzuki (32), Lane Hutson (35)
 3 2
 
 
3rd Period MTL DAL
11:07 Wyatt Johnston (22)

Assists: Miro Heiskanen (29), Matt Duchene (5)
 3 3
 
 
OT Summary MTL DAL
3:40 Lane Hutson (7)

Assists: Phillip Danault (7)
 4 3

Penalties

1st Period
16:18
Ivan Demidov Holding against Matt Duchene
19:33
Jamie Benn Tripping against Lane Hutson
 
 
2nd Period
1:36
Ilya Lyubushkin Hooking against Zachary Bolduc
8:13
Too many men/ice served by Zachary Bolduc
14:00
Esa Lindell Slashing against Samuel Blais
18:10
Sam Steel Slashing against Lane Hutson
 
 
3rd Period
14:49
Phillip Danault Hooking against Mikko Rantanen
16:00
Wyatt Johnston Hooking against Noah Dobson
 
 
OT Summary
No Penalties This Period
 

Team Stats
Shots 29 27
Hits 30 15
Faceoffs Won 19 26
Faceoff Win Percent 42.2 57.8
Power Play Opportunities 5 3
Power Play Goals 1 0
Power Play Percentage 20.0 0.0
Short Handed Goals 0 0
Total Penalties 3 5
Penalty Minutes 6 10
Blocked Shots 13 15
Takeaways 3 7
Giveaways 14 15

