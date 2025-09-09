2025 NFL Game Previews: Week 2

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Thursday Night Football

Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers

Game Info

Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers

Thursday – September 11 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI



Both Teams Last Week

Last week, both teams won in their season debuts. The Commanders took care of business at home against their division rival New York Giants, by 15 points. The final score was 21-6. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels finished with 233 passing yards on 19/30 and 1 touchdown. The Green Bay Packers beat the Lions at home 27-13. The new look Packers defense applied pressure on Jared Goff from start to finish. This game will be huge for both NFC teams.



What to Watch for

Both defenses played solidly in their first game. The Commanders defense gave up 231 total yards to the Giants offense. They held the Giants on 4/16 3rd downs and all but took the passing game out. The Packers defense gave up 246 yards of total offense to the Lions. The Packers applied pressure and sacked Jared Goff 3 times. Keep an eye on both defenses in this game. Defense will be key!



Washington Commanders (1-0, 0-0 Away)

The Commanders have become one of the best teams in football. For years the Commanders were basement dwellers in the NFC East and last season had a breakout year behind quarterback Jayden Daniels. His leadership was huge in turning this team around. The Commanders defense became even better with the hiring of Head Coach Dan Quinn. His defensive coaching style has changed this team. The Commanders are off to a good start and winning on the road in Green Bay will make it an even better start to the season.



Green Bay Packers (1-0, 1-0 Home)

The Packers are building a new dynasty. The Packers are led by young, talented quarterback Jordan Love. Last week Love went for 16/22, 188 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. The numbers won’t blow you away but he didn’t turn the ball over. The running game racked up 66 yards and 1 touchdown. The key for the Packers was the defense. The defense gave up 246 total yards to a Lions offense loaded with weapons. The key for the Packers will be controlling the clock against the Commanders this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Packers with a 59.2% chance of winning at home Thursday night. The key for both teams will be creating turnovers and scoring off of those mistakes. I’m taking the Packers by 10. The over/under is 37 (at the time of this preview), so take the over it’s the safe bet!



Final Score

Packers – 31

Commanders – 21



Sunday Night Football

Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings

Game Info

Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings

Sunday – September 14 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

Both Teams Last Week

Last week, the Minnesota Vikings went on the road and beat the Chicago Bears 27-24 with a starting quarterback that didn’t play his rookie season. Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy looked as if he was a season veteran taking control of the offense and passing for 2 touchdowns. The new look Falcons dropped their season opener on the road in Tampa 23-20. The Falcons is also led by a new starting quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. This will be an exciting game from start to finish. Both defenses will have their hands full with play action and misdirection from both offenses.



What to Watch for

I can see how both fan bases are excited about their starting quarterbacks, running backs and defenses. Not only does excitement sell jerseys and merchandise, but it puts butts in the seats. How will Michael Penix, Jr fare against an aggressive Vikings defense? Will J.J. McCarthy come into the game overconfident? I think Bijan Robinson can be the difference maker but the Vikings will account for him on every snap. The decision making of both QBs will ultimately affect the game… but how?



Atlanta Falcons (0-1, 0-1 Away)

The Falcons offense will blow you away with a mixture of the pass and run. Starting running back Bijan Robinson caught 6 passes out of the backfield for 100 yards and 1 touchdown. You will need to stop him to stop the Falcons offense. The defense has improved since training camp. Last week they held the Buccaneers 260 total yards but gave up a touchdown with 0:59 seconds in the 4th quarter. The defense will be better prepared this game.



Minnesota Vikings (1-0, 0-0 Home)

The Vikings scored 15 points in the 4th quarter to pull off a big win Monday night in Chicago. We can give quarterback J.J. McCarthy praise for bring the Vikings back in the win, but it was the defense that put in the work. The defense held the Bears offense to 67 yards during the comeback. The Vikings played lights out last season and now they look as if they could be one of the top teams in the NFC.



Prediction

ESPN has the Vikings with a 62.7% chance of winning at home Sunday night. I like the Vikings and will be on their bandwagon. I’m also taking the Vikings by 6 points.



Final Score

Vikings – 29

Falcons – 23

Monday Night Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans

Game Info

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans

Monday – September 15 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ABC

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX



Both Teams Last Week

Last week, Tampa Bay held off the Falcons just long enough to win the game. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield threw 3 touchdowns and ended the game with 167 yards; he lifted his squad on the road in Atlanta. The Texans dropped their first game on the road against the Rams 14-9. The Texans couldn’t find any kind of footing on offense that resulted in 3 fields in the loss. This week Houston will need to play a lot better at home.



What to Watch for

Tampa can stifle the Texans with a win and the Texans desperately need a win heading into Week 3. The key for both teams will be capitalizing on turnovers and scoring points in the red zone. Look for this one to be a high scoring affair this Monday night. How will C.J. Stroud bounce back from his Week 1 loss? Will the Buccaneers defense hold up again?



Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0, 1-0 Away)

Right now, the Bucs are the only undefeated team in the NFC South. Quarterback Baker Mayfield will look to spread the ball around through the air. Wide outs Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka will get the majority of the targets. The running game will need to be better than it was last week. Mayfield led the team in rushing with 5 carries for 39 yards. Keep an eye on the defensive backs this week against the Texans wide outs.



Houston Texans (0-1 0-0 Home)

The Texans got outplayed in LA by the Rams last week. The offense struggled at every position on that side of the ball. Quarterback C.J. Stroud went 19/21 for 188 yards and 1 interception. Running back Nick Chubb carried the ball 13 times for 60 yards while wide receiver Jayden Higgins caught 2 passes for 32 yards. The offensive line couldn’t protect Stroud or opened holes for the running game. They will be the catalyst for a Texans win at home.



Prediction

ESPN has both teams with a 50/50 chance of winning this Monday night. Remember this is the first of two Monday night games. I’m on the fence with this one, but I’m taking Tampa Bay by 3. This game could either way. Remember this, the team with the best offensive line will win this one.



Final Score

Buccaneers – 24

Texans – 21

Monday Night Football

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Game Info

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Monday – September 15 – 9:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

Both Teams Last Week

Last week, the Chargers went into Brazil and took care of the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21. Everyone thought that the Chiefs would beat the Chargers, but Los Angeles took it to the defending AFC champions. The Raiders went into New England and beat the Patriots 20-13. I was surprised to see how well the Raiders offense took care of business with quarterback Geno Smith under center. This will be a must-watch game of the week.



What to Watch for

Both teams will need to build on last week’s win and build more confidence with another victory. The key for both teams will be on the defensive side of the ball. Keep in mind that some of the key players will be out of questionable for this game.



Los Angeles Chargers (1-0, 1-0 Away)

The Chargers were one of those teams that laid down for other teams in the AFC towards the end of last season. Allow me to point out something from last season, the Chargers offense played 3 solid quarters but disappeared in the last 7 minutes of the game. This season, the Chargers offense has moved the chains and scored points. Quarterback Justin Herbert will be in the top 10 in quarterback play. Linebacker Khalil Mack will need to trust the defensive line to do their part so he can attack running backs and stop them in their tracks.



Las Vegas Raiders (1-0, 0-0 Home)

The Raiders will be far better than what they’ve been in the past 3 seasons. All they needed was a different voice at head coach and a quarterback that’s willing to play ball and not fold at crucial times of the game. Last week Geno Smith ended the game 24/34, 362 passing yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty carried the ball 19 times for 38 yards and 1 touchdown.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chargers with a 64.4% chance of winning on the road on Monday night. This game will be close until the final 5 minutes of the 4th quarter. I’m taking the Chargers by 8! They are the better team right now.



Final Score

Chargers – 25

Raiders – 17