Dallas Mavericks: On the Road Again!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s the problem guys?

The Mavericks are a team that lacks consistency, leadership, and drive. Here’s what I’m talking about: Dallas has the team that should be above .500, but they are 13-23 and have been struggling away from home with a 3-12 road record. Dallas has wins over teams that they should lose to and losses to teams that they should blow out. Over their last 5 games, Dallas is 1-4 with a home win against Houston by 6 points. Now how did they lose to the Kings by 6, Trailblazers by 3 and Philadelphia by 15? The answer is plain and simple… Dallas can’t finish games in the 4th quarter. Defense is soft and rebounding disappears in the 3rd quarter. I know that I’m not the only one observing this. This week Dallas has three games and all are on the road. They take on the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls. Dallas could easily go on a 3-game winning streak if they played hard and smart. Will they? Keep reading!



Key players and X-Factors

The Mavericks will concentrate on grinding down in the paint and rebounding. Sure, the guys can launch a boat load of 3’s but what about rebounding? Power forward Anthony Davis looked good in the last 2 games, but he’s injury prone. So enjoy his production while he’s on the court. Dallas will need to challenge these players to play tough or get rid of them. Some of them are playing like they are going through the motions. You have some hungry guys in the G-League that would love to get a 10-day contract. Who cares about your name! Get out there and be a pro or quit!



Upcoming Games – All Times Central



Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings

Tuesday – January 6 – 10:00 p.m.

TV: NBC/KFAA/Peacock

Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA



This will be the second of 3 games against the Kings. In Game 1, Sacramento beat the Mavericks 113-107 in Sacramento. Here’s what the Mavericks game plan needs to be: Stop the guards and wing players from entering the paint making easy layups. Defensive rotation will be huge because the Kings guards love to get into the lane for easy buckets. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 65.7% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Mavericks by 10!



Final Score

Mavericks – 121

Kings – 111



Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

Thursday – January 8 – 8:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT



This will be the second of four games between these two teams with Utah winning the first meeting in Utah by 7 points. Dallas will need to press the young guards of Utah and create turnovers. Keep an eye on injured players on the Mavericks roster. Kyrie Irving is needed but he’s a few weeks away from contact practice. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 63% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking Dallas by 12! Dallas will find footing in this one. They match up well but need to execute making the right pass instead of one pass, one shot in the half court set.



Final Score

Mavericks – 109

Jazz – 91



Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls

Saturday – January 10 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

United Center – Chicago, IL



This will be the first of two games between the two teams. Dallas will be ready for this one. Both teams match up well, but Dallas has an edge. Young players that need the reins taken off of them. If Dallas is going to be a running team, well Coach Kidd let the horses run! Dallas struggles in the half court set, but Chicago is a good rebounding team. Run the ball right at them, no one can play defense backing up! ESPN has the Mavericks with a 53.3% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking Dallas by 10. This will be a coming out party for the Mavs to make a run!



Final Score

Mavericks – 120

Bulls – 101