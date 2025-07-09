Card Comments… Lance Alworth and Herb Adderley

By Gregg Moeller

Yeah, I know. This just looks…wrong. Very wrong—like Tony Dorsett as a Bronco, or your father wearing a strapless evening gown. Just thank goodness that they never made a Mike Ditka card while he played with Dallas.

So, how the HELL did this happen?

Lance Alworth was traded to Dallas, a trade that signaled a fire sale of questionable trades for the Chargers that would gut the team for much of the 70’s.

Herb Adderley was having issues with Packer head coach Phil Bengston, and he accused Bengston of sabotaging his chance of making the Pro Bowl (when it meant, well, something), and eventually demanded a trade.

Tom Landry was more than happy to make a deal with the soon-to-be-fired Bengston as well as with the Chargers, who were busy collecting has-beens such as Deacon Jones, Mike Garrett, John Mackey and (gulp) Johnny Unitas.

Both wound up in Super Bowl VI—in fact, Alworth considers his touchdown catch and another catch for an important first down as the most important catches of his career. Adderley is credited with teaching the Cowboy defense to grow a pair—and he taught them very, very well.

Super Bowl VI would be the last hurrah for both—Alworth’s productivity was sliding badly, and Adderley found himself being replaced with Charlie Waters. Both retired the next year.

As for their Dallas rings? Bambi’s was on display in a San Diego sports bar (along with Kurt Bevacqua memorabilia, to give you an idea of the place) when it was stolen in 1993. Twenty years later, a woman called, offering to sell it back to him for $5000. Instead, Alworth had her arrested. And Herb? He was proud to say he was the only Dallas Cowboy who REFUSED to wear his Super Bowl ring. “I’m a Green Bay Packer,” he said defiantly.

