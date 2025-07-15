Rangers Sleep Walk Through First Half of Season

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers began the 2025 season with high hopes. The team looked to recapture the magic of the 2023 season after a lifeless 2024 joke season. This year has been relentlessly terrible and boring to boot. The season has been remarkably bereft of ups and downs. The Rangers have simply spent the entire season checked out offensively. The pitching has been very good. Jack Leiter has been inconsistent as usual. Kumar Rocker has been awful. Patrick Corbin has been decent. Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle, and Nathan Eovaldi have been great. Bruce Bochy has masterfully used his bullpen to lock down leads in low-scoring games.

The Rangers spent decades unable to field a starting rotation or even one legit, top-end ace. They now have three but lack the offense to post a winning record. Disgraceful. Eovaldi and Mahle both missed time with injuries. This caused them to be snubbed from the All-Star Game. Eovaldi’s snubbing was particularly egregious.

Jacob deGrom is the Rangers lone representative at the ASG. He chose to sit out to rest. This is an intelligent and selfless decision from Jake. The truly brilliant Southern warrior has been everything he was supposed to be and more for the Rangers. In a season choked with grotesque disappointment Jacob deGrom has quietly stood tall as the S class Ace he was signed to be. Jake is pitching at his peak rank and is still the best pitcher in baseball. He inspires his team full of “me” guys to come together during his starts. He helped the younger pitchers develop, even after his emotionally rending arm blowout last season. Jacob deGrom is a true warrior and a great teammate. He has been one of the few bright spots this season.

The offense has been a joke all season. The coaching staff is utterly lost and talentless. Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter have both had good seasons. This is crucial for the future of the team. Adolis Garcia has regressed back to a deeply flawed player with flashy defense. Jake Burger and Marcus Semien spent the first two months of the season hurting their team. The right side of the infield being awful for two months straight is a big reason why this team is struggling. Corey Seager has been very good when healthy, which is to say 50% of the time. Josh Jung has been pressing and getting injured since he broke his wrist at the beginning of last season. It is sad to see him try to stop the bleeding and press to death at the plate. Jung is a talented young man who seems to be cut down the moment he finds his rhythm.

Jonah Heim was overused again after Kyle Higashioka went down with injury. Jonah Heim was the best catcher in baseball two years ago. He has been driven into the ground with overuse. Jonah’s .219 average simply will not cut it. Joc Pederson was a running joke in the lineup before getting hurt. Joc will go down as one of the worst signings in Rangers history. They should have spent the money on Austin “Vibes Guy” Hedges. The handsome and amiable Hedges brought his teammates together on the 2023 title squad. Hedges, who cannot hit at all, was worth every penny he made in 2023 with the Rangers. The 2025 Rangers are the stereotypical squad of 26 guys taking 26 different cabs home. Having one guy like Hedges to bring people together is invaluable. Corey Seager and Marcus Semien are both reserved people. Seager is always hurt. Semien does not properly prepare for the season and soft griefs for the first 50 games every season. Neither are in a position to lead. Neither have the courage or integrity to be, as evidenced by this repugnant season.

The amount of games behind means less and little to the Rangers at the moment. Unless the offensive coaches are canned this team is doomed to bleed out in the same lifeless fashion it has shown all season. Even within the context of bad Rangers baseball, this season is especially awful.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

7/18 – vs Tigers – 7:05 p.m.

7/19 – vs Tiger – 6:05 p.m.

7/20 – vs Tigers – 6:10 p.m.

7/21 – vs Athletics – 7:05 p.m.

7/22 – vs Athletics – 7:05 p.m.

7/23 – vs Athletics – 7:05 p.m.

7/25 – vs Braves – 7:05 p.m.

7/26 – vs Braves – 6:05 p.m.

7/27 – vs Braves – 1:35 p.m.