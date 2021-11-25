22 UTSA Roadrunners vs UNT Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#22 UTSA Roadrunners vs UNT Mean Green

Saturday – November 27 – 1:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Apogee Stadium – Denton, TX



Records Before the Game

#22 UTSA Roadrunners (11-0, 7-0 C-USA)

UNT Mean Green (5-6, 4-3 C-USA)



This is the last game of the season for UNT. At the start of the season UNT showed so much promise of becoming an 8-to-9-win team. Well, the Mean Green are sitting at 5-6 and have a chance to get that sixth win at home against the Roadrunners. Will the Mean Green play spoilers and hand UTSA their first loss of the season or will they become the sacrificial lambs for the #22 ranked team in the country? Let’s take a closer look at this game.



What’s Next for the Mean Green?

North Texas is a good team that ran out of steam in mid-season. I’ve been covering UNT for the past five years and they hit a wall around game 6 or 7 and start to fall. Recruiting is key for this team and building a stronger defense will be the first on the list of recruits for next year.



#22 UTSA Roadrunners

The Roadrunners are the best team in the country that no one’s ever heard about. Over the past three years this team has over 20 wins against some quality team. UTSA is led by senior quarterback Frank Harris. He has 2629 yards though the air with 23 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. The running game is solid with Junior Sincere McCormick. He has 1215 rushing yards on 250 carries and 12 touchdowns. The key for the Roadrunner offense is Junior Zakhari Franklin. He has 847 receiving yards and 10 receptions. Recruiting home grown talent has been the key for the Roadrunners. The offense averages 38 points per game while the defense gives up 20 points per game.



UNT Mean Green

UNT is a team that will eventually get over the hump. Watching this team is like watching your child take baby steps and beginning their own journey of learning to walk. The offense averages 27.1 points per game while the defense gives up 27.9 points a game. If the Mean Green can get a win at home this week, they will become bowl eligible. I would love to see them play in a bowl game and lift these young guys up because of year they had. Quarterback Austin Aune has to play lights out at home. They can knock the Roadrunners from the land of the unbeaten and get a desperate win to finish the season.



Prediction

ESPN has the Roadrunners with a 76.9% chance of winning their 12th game of the season on the road in Denton. The over/under is 59.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking UTSA by 17! The Mean Green defense is basically out of gas at this point.



Final Score

UTSA – 41

UNT – 24