Dallas Mavericks: Not So Thankful Road Trip

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s Going on with the Mavericks

Right now the Dallas Mavericks are 5-13 sitting in 4th place in the Southeast Division right behind the Memphis Grizzlies and ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans. In their last 5 games Dallas is 2-3 with wins over Portland and New Orleans. Dallas went 1 and 2 last week in their 3-game home stand. The loss to the Knicks is frustrating. So close, yet so far away! The Mavericks are trying to find a way to turn this season into a positive. The key will be having a clear-cut leader. It’s okay to be a verbal leader but what’s needed is a leader that can lead on the floor during games. No emotions needed, just hard work and lead; play with grit both on the defensive and offensive side of the floor. They’re asking a lot from Cooper Flagg. He’s a good, young player but needs that solid veteran to navigate the NBA waters on and off the floor. I panicked watching the Mavericks earlier this season, but there’s still 60+ games left. Point guard Kyrie Irving will be back at the beginning of the year and you will see the difference in the team. Just be patient and it will turn around. This week the Mavericks will be on the road in Miami and have two games in Los Angeles against the Lakers and Clippers.



Key players and X-Factors

The Mavericks are searching for a way to get things right. Looking over the roster, Dallas has some talent, both veterans and young players. Shooting guard Klay Thompson hasn’t been himself for a while, PG Kyrie Irving is out, PF Anthony Davis is hurt while C Dereck Lively II is out with an injury. The rest of the roster will need to have a veteran to step out of his shell and lead this team. Klay Thompson is a champion but he’s a quiet player that has everything that this team needs to navigate the squad through these murky waters. Point guard D’Angelo Russell has to be the one to set aside whatever his going through and take the wheel for this team.



Upcoming Games

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat

Monday – November 24 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: FFAA

Kaseya Center – Miami, FL



This will be the first of two meetings against the Miami Heat this season. Miami is 11-6 and 7-1 at home. Dallas will need to be tough on the boards in Miami. The Miami Heat has out rebounded opponents by 15+ boards on the offensive end giving them second and third chance scoring points. It’s difficult staying close in games when the opposing team rebounds well. ESPN has the Heat with a 77.5% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Heat by 12.



Final Score

Heat – 128

Mavericks – 116



Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers (NBA Cup – Group Play)

Friday – November 28 – 9:00 p.m.

TV: Primes Video

Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA

This will be the 1st game of the 4 game NBA Cup series against the Lakers. Dallas is led by rookie Cooper Flagg who averaging 16.1 points a game. Dallas will need more from the veterans to get it right for them. Everyone knows that Luka will be waiting to drop 50 on Dallas for trading him. ESPN has the Lakers with a 77.9% chance of winning at home and I’m following suit. The Mavericks will be alright in the long run but right now they have to take their lumps!

Final Score

Lakers – 130

Mavericks – 109



Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers (NBA Cup – Group Play)

Saturday – November 29 – 9:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA-TV

Intuit Dome – Inglewood, CA



This will be the second of a four-game series against the Clippers. Dallas lost the first game in a double-overtime loss 133-127 at home on 11/14. Dallas has the talent to get some good wins but they somehow fizzle coming back from half time this season. Dallas will need to come out hot from tip-off and get rocking this season. Slow starts have hampered Dallas this season. ESPN has the Clippers with a 67.1% chance of winning at home. Dallas can’t drop this game, but I’m taking the Clippers by 10!



Final Score

Clippers – 130

Mavericks – 120