Dallas Mavericks: Scary Start to November

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s the Deal Dallas?

The Dallas Mavericks are 3-7 and sit in last place in the Western Conference, well next to last; the New Orleans Pelicans are in last place a half game behind Dallas. In the Mavericks last 5 games, Dallas is 1-4 with a win over Washington by 6 points. Here’s the thing, Dallas has the big names that can win games, but the chemistry isn’t there. Key injuries and missing pieces will keep the Mavericks as a team in turmoil. This is the time when they will need to follow a leader not having 9 players hoisting up shots trying to pad their stats. It’s almost like watching a team of 8-year-olds trying to see who can score the most points so their parents can be proud of them and celebrate after the game. Injuries, egos, playing time and effort has crippled this team so far, but with effort they can come back and get into the thick of things this season. This week, Dallas has a 4-game home stand facing the Bucks, Suns, Clippers and Trailblazers. They will need to get at least 2 wins to show the fans that the team will battle for wins.



Key players and X-Factors

The Mavericks will need to figure things out and fast. It’s hard watching players that can contribute get scratched and placed on the bench (DNP- Coaches Decision) is absolutely insane. Please start Caleb Martin. He will be the x-factor for this team because he can score and play DEFENSE! Dallas will need to run plays through Max Christie on the offensive end. PG D’Angelo Russell is a capable point guard but he’s a scoring point guard and that’s not what the team needs right now. They need a facilitator first. Keep an eye on Naji Marshall, Brandon Williams, and Daniel Gafford.



Upcoming Games – All Times Central



Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks

Monday – November 10 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, Texas



This will be a huge test for Dallas starting off the new week. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is a game time decision and jumping on the Bucks at home without him will give Dallas the confidence that they need to string together a 2-game winning streak. Forward Naji Marshall will need to get the ball on the open floor to score some points for the Mavericks coming off the bench. Power forward Anthony Davis should make his return Monday night. ESPN has the Bucks favored to win this one on the road. I’m taking Dallas by 6!



Final Score

Mavericks – 118

Bucks – 112



Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday – November 12 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

This is my trap game for the week. The Suns are a team looking to bounce back and make some noise in the conference. This will be the game to do it for them. Dallas has enough fire power to corral the Suns and get a win. Suns guard Devin Booker is a match up program for any player since he’s been in the league. Let him score and shut down everyone else. Dallas will need to play tough in the post and rebound. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 60.9% chance of winning at home and I’m taking Dallas by 10+. They really need this game!



Final Score

Mavericks – 111

Suns – 96



Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks (NBA Cup – Group Play)

Friday – November 14 – 7:30 pm

TV: KFAA

American Airlines – Dallas, TX

At the time of this article, the LA Clippers are 3-6 two games ahead of the Mavericks. The Clippers have more star players than the Mavericks but can’t seem to get it together just like Dallas. This will be the first of 4 games these teams will face each other in. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 54.4% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Dallas by 9!



Final Score

Mavericks – 123

Clippers – 117



Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks

Sunday – November 16 – 6:30PM

TV: BlazerVision

America Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



The Trail Blazers are coming into town to play and Dallas. This will be the first of three games against the Mavericks this season. Portland has a dynamite star in forward Deni Avdija. He is averaging 25.3 points with 7 rebounds and 4.9 assists a game. He will be the x-factor for the Trail Blazers. Dallas will need to contain him and control the boards in this one. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 58.2% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Dallas in a clean sweep for the week by 15.



Finals Score

Mavericks – 121

Trail Blazers – 100