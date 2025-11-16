Card Comments… John Baker

By Gregg Moeller

John Baker is responsible for probably the most iconic photo in sports history. And he’s nowhere to be seen in the photo.

But first, a bit of history.

Big John Baker played eleven seasons with the Rams, Eagles, Steelers, and Lions. He was 6’6” and weighed 280, so the nickname was earned for that era. At his peak, he was a two-time Pro Bowl honoree, and had three cards to his credit. He wound up serving twenty-four years as sheriff of his home county in North Carolina, in which being a large, two-time NFL All Pro defensive lineman is definitely a benefit. He was also involved with Democrat politics and prison reform. So, by all accounts, a remarkable man.

So, what is his encounter with photographic history?

September 20, 1964. Pitt Stadium, and the Steelers are hosting the three-time NFL Eastern Division champ New York Giants. In the second quarter, the Giants have a 14-0 lead when Baker broke through the line and just plain obliterated Giant QB Y.A. Tittle. Baker’s hit broke Tittle’s sternum, tore rib cartilage, gave him a concussion and cracked his helmet, which gashed his scalp when it was jarred loose. To top it off, he fumbled the ball which was returned for a touchdown by Chuck Hinton. Tittle was never the same, and the Giants’ season spiraled.

And… Morris Berman, a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette photographer, took a picture of the bloodied and broken Tittle, which remains one of the most stunning sports photos ever taken. Both the picture and Tittle’s broken helmet are on display in Canton-with no reference to Baker.

No, Baker isn’t in the picture. Nonetheless, he featured the photograph on his campaign posters with the slogan, “If you don’t obey the law this is what Big John will do to you.”