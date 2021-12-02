Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints

Thursday – December 2 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: FOX/ NFL Network

Caesars Superdome, – New Orleans, LA



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (7-4, 3-2 Away)

New Orleans Saints (5-6, 2-3 Home)



As a kid, this game was a big game for my family. We’re originally from Louisiana and when the Saints and Cowboys matched up it was like the war between brothers. To this day, this game symbolizes bragging rights for the year. We would go as far as trolling family members on social media because this game means so much between my family in Shreveport and Dallas. The Dallas Cowboys have dropped 3 of their last 5 games. Even with missing players on offense and defense Dallas was in every game they lost this year, except against the Broncos. Check this out, in their last three losses, Dallas has lost on an average of 9 points. When Dallas falls behind at any point of any game, they abandon the run. The running game is the identity of the team. Dallas has two explosive running backs that can carry the ball, but opt out for trick and gadget plays to try and catch up on the scoreboard. Let’s take a look at this Thursday night match up.



NFC Conference

The NFC conference is wide open in every division. Dallas is leading the NFC East, Green Bay is leading the NFC North, Tampa Bay is leading the NFC South and Arizona is leading the NFC West. Believe it or not, there are 9 teams in playoff position separated by 2 to 4 games from actually making the playoffs. This will be a wild season heading down the back stretch.



Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has been hampered with key injuries, missing players and has battled COVID issues like any other team this season. This week head coach Mike McCarthy is out with a positive COVID test. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will take the reigns as head coach for the Cowboys. Last season he was the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons and has experience running a team. The offense has really been racked over the past two weeks. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb should be back and Amari Cooper might be questionable this week. Tight end Blake Jarwin and offensive tackle Terence Steele will be out. Here’s the kicker, running back Ezekiel Elliott is questionable with a sore knee he’s a game time decision. Running back Tony Pollard will be available and if so, give him the ball. He’s a different type of runner but very good between the tackles. He’s the x-factor for the offense this week.



New Orleans Saints

The year after quarterback Drew Brees hangs up his cleats the Saints literally falls apart. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston has been knocked out for the year. Running back Alvin Kamara is questionable with MCL issue. Mark Ingram II will carry the load if Kamara is out against the Cowboys. Full back Alex Armah is out on waivers. Back up QB/HB/TE and Swiss army knife Taysom Hill has been named the starting QB for this game. Don’t think that head coach Sean Payton doesn’t have anything up his sleeve. This game will be very competitive because the Saints defense is still intact. The x-factor for the game will be the Saints defense from start to finish.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 55.1% chance of winning on the road with missing or returning offensive weapons. Wide outs Michael Gallup, Noah Brown and Cedric Wilson have to step up this week and haul in passes. The key for the Dallas passing game will be the tight ends in the middle of the field. I’m taking Dallas by 10!



Final Score

Dallas – 30

New Orleans – 20