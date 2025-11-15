News Ticker

#6 Michigan scrapes out a win over TCU 67-63

November 15, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Forwards Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. both had double-doubles to lead #6 Michigan by TCU 67-63 on Friday night.

Final 1 2 T
MICH
 33 34 67
TCU
 35 28 63
 

Team Stats
FG 23-53 23-62
Field Goal % 43 37
3PT 5-16 7-24
Three Point % 31 29
FT 16-20 10-15
Free Throw % 80 67
Rebounds 44 23
Offensive Rebounds 15 10
Defensive Rebounds 29 13
Assists 15 11
Steals 5 11
Blocks 7 8
Total Turnovers 22 11
Points Off Turnovers 13 17
Fast Break Points 15 21
Points in Paint 36 26
Fouls 16 20
Technical Fouls 1 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 7 8

