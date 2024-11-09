25 Army Black Knights vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



UNT is Ready to Soar

The Mean Green is sitting right in the thick of things this season. Right now, UNT is 5-3 and with a win they can punch their ticket to a bowl game this season. All they need is one more win and they are in. I’m not sure which bowl game but UNT will have a chance to play at the end of the year. In their last 5 games, UNT is 3-2 with wins over FAU, Tulsa and Wyoming. They are on a 2-game losing skid right now and beating the conference leader Army will be just what the doctor ordered. I believe that they can if they do two things: First, stop the Army running attack and secondly score points even if they are field goals to keep the game close heading late into the 4th quarter.



American Athletic Conference at a Glance

The conference leading #25 Army Black Knights has been the flagship of the newly rebuilt AAC conference. North Texas is in the 5th spot right behind the Memphis Tigers and right ahead of the East Carolina Pirates. A win this week at home would be a huge lift for UNT. They will need either Tulane, Navy or Memphis to lose so they can move up 1 to 2 spots in conference.



Game Info

#25 Army Black Knights vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – November 9 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

DATCO Stadium – Denton, TX



#25 Army Black Knight (8-0, 6-0 Conference)

Everyone in the country knows that Army is running the ball! Sad part is no defense can stop them. While the Black Knights running game is hot it basically eats up the clock. Army is led by senior quarterback Bryson Daily. He has 629 passing yards with 7 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He’s the leader in passing and in rushing with 138 carries for 909 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s basically a linebacker playing quarterback. Keep an eye on these players: WR Casey Reynald, LB Andon Thomas and CB Jaydan Mayes.



North Texas Mean Green (5-3, 2-2 Conference)

This game will be huge for UNT. Right now, they are on a 2-game losing streak dropping games to Memphis and Tulane. They never finished these teams off after having a lead and forgetting to, “Kill a mosquito with an axe!” #25 Army is coming to town to make a statement and UNT will need to shut down Army’s quarterback Bryson Daily. Stopping Daily will be job 1 for the defense. Quarterback Chandler Morris will need to spread the ball around and move the chains. Players to watch: RB Shane Porter, WR DT Sheffield, LB Jaylen Smith and S Evan Jackson.



Prediction

ESPN has the Black Knights with a 62.1% chance of winning on the road and getting their 9th straight win of the season. UNT will need to play physical on the defensive line. Army’s offensive line will play tough from start to finish. I’m taking UNT by 7 at home.

Final Score

Mean Green – 37

Black Knights – 30