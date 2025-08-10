Card Comments… Bob Griese

By Gregg Moeller

Bob Griese was the coolest man on the planet in 1977. All because of his glasses.

I am horribly near-sighted, and have worn glasses since the first grade.

Meanwhile, Bob Griese was the handsome, talented and ever-loyal quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. Three Super Bowl starts, and two rings—and that 17-0 season that he and Earl Morrall QB’d. Lots to like there.

But then in 1977, it all changed. Griese was expected to contribute more to the rebuilt Dolphin offense following a 6-8 season, but no one knew he wore contact lenses…until he was forced into backup kicker duties after an pre-season injury to Garo Yepremian. He whiffed on two extra points—then, he took out his contacts and put on his glasses…and promptly made the rest of his pre-season kicks. Not being an idiot, Griese figured this would help his passing game….and then had the best season of his career, as the now pass-happy Dolphins went 10-4, while Griese threw six touchdown passes in only three quarters against the St. Louis Cardinals. And all while wearing glasses. Damn right.

Remember—this was still the time of wearing glasses being associated with nerdiness. Bob Gibson never wore glasses on the mound, which terrified batters. Others wore the original glass contact lenses, which were uncomfortable and tended to pop out. Griese didn’t care—he just wanted to be an even greater quarterback.

So, that is why this horridly near-sighted child worshipped Bob Griese, and still considers him one of the NFL’s all-time great QBs.

Meanwhile, Griese’s glasses made the NFL Hall of Fame over ten years before he did.

Check out these Bob Griese highlights:

