Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles

Thursday – September 14 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA.



Records Before the Game

Minnesota Vikings (0-1, 0-0 Away)

Philadelphia Eagles (1-0, 0-0 Home)



This is an important game for both teams. Last week the Eagles squeaked by New England by 6 on the road and Minnesota lost to Tampa Bay at home. Minnesota will need this game to bounce back and beating Philly on the road will be a much-needed boost for the Vikings. Philly will need to beat the Vikings to send a message to the league to signify their dominance in both the AFC and NFC.



Why you should watch this game

It’s Thursday night and football is back! This was the NFC championship game last year and the Vikings are looking to get some revenge. This game will be action packed from start to finish.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You’re working on a spreadsheet for a presentation at work tomorrow and you’re asking your kids for help. You have no clue of how to do it but it needs to be done. Still there’s no excuse for missing this game.



Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are a team that could easily waltz right into the playoffs because of the talent that’s on this roster. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was written off by half the NFL as a journeyman player, but he seems to reinvent himself and now has the Viking offense clicking on all cylinders. Wide out Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor give the offense a three-headed monster on the outside. Here’s the key, their running game will be the most important piece of the offense on the road. Running back Alexander Mattison will get the bulk of the carries.



Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are. supposed to be the bullies in the NFC. If you take a look at their roster, the Eagles are stacked at every key position. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is the poster child for young talented quarterbacks. He has already set the stage for a repeat run back to the Super Bowl. Wide out A.J. Brown will be his main target. The Eagle’s defense is young, stingy and physical. They will be the key for an Eagles win on Thursday night.



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with a 64.7% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 49, so take the over in this one. I’m take the Eagles by 10!



Final Score

Eagles – 38

Vikings – 28