08/09/2025 FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers

August 10, 2025 Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, FC Dallas, Featured, Galleries, Soccer

Photos by Michael Kolch

 
 

Key Events

 
90’+4′
 
Second Half ends, FC Dallas 2, Portland Timbers 0.
87′
 
Substitution, FC Dallas. Louicius Deedson replaces Logan Farrington.
80′
 
Substitution, FC Dallas. Christian Cappis replaces Shaq Moore because of an injury.
78′
 
Substitution, Portland Timbers. Diego Chará replaces Antony.
72′
 
Logan Farrington (FC Dallas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
66′
 
Substitution, Portland Timbers. Omir Fernandez replaces Cristhian Paredes.
66′
 
Substitution, Portland Timbers. Kevin Kelsy replaces Felipe Mora.
62′
 
Goal! FC Dallas 2, Portland Timbers 0. Lalas Abubakar (FC Dallas) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sebastian Lletget with a cross following a corner.
61′
 
Substitution, FC Dallas. Anderson Julio replaces Petar Musa.
61′
 
Substitution, FC Dallas. Sebastian Lletget replaces Patrickson Delgado.
45′
 
Second Half begins FC Dallas 1, Portland Timbers 0.
45′
 
Substitution, Portland Timbers. Ariel Lassiter replaces Ian Smith.
45′
 
Substitution, Portland Timbers. Jimer Fory replaces Finn Surman.
45’+4′
 
First Half ends, FC Dallas 1, Portland Timbers 0.
29′
 
Patrickson Delgado (FC Dallas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
24′
 
Cristhian Paredes (Portland Timbers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
8′
 
Goal! FC Dallas 1, Portland Timbers 0. Petar Musa (FC Dallas) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
 
First Half begins.

