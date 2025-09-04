2025 College Football: Week 2 Game Previews

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Results from Week 1

Last week I went 3-1 in my picks to start the season off good! I’m going to keep a record of my picks and see if I can make better picks and cover the spread this season. Last week the college world waited to see how well #1 Texas would do going into #3 Ohio State for a showdown. Essentially the Longhorns got handled from start to finish. The #17 SMU Mustangs started the season at home and took care of business with a 42-13 win in Dallas. UNT blew out Lamar University in Denton 51-0 on Saturday night. On Monday night, TCU went into Chapel Hill to face Bill Belichick and the UNC Tar Heels. TCU put a whooping’ on the Tar Heels 48-14 to start the season off 1-0. TCU has this weekend off. Their next game will be against Abilene Christian at home. This weekend Texas football will have some great matchups. I will also add our football “Game of the Week”.



Game Info

Baylor Bears vs #17 SMU Mustangs

Saturday – September 6 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: The CW Network

Gerald R. Ford Stadium – Dallas, Texas



#16 SMU started the season off right with a mixture of the run and pass. The Mustangs looked solid in all three phases of the game (offense, defense and special teams) keep in mind they played Texas A&M Commerce. This week, the Mustangs are taking on Baylor who lost their season opener to Auburn by 14 at home. This will be the first challenge of the season for the Mustangs because of the Bears tough defense. The Bears are looking for their first win of the season and beating a #17 SMU Mustangs on the road will be just what they need to get on track. ESPN has the Mustangs with a 66.9% with a chance of winning this week. I’m taking the Mustangs by 11.



Final Score

#17 SMU Mustangs – 24

Baylor Bears – 13



Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs Western Michigan Broncos

Saturday – September 6 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Waldo Stadium – Kalamazoo, MI



North Texas started the season off with a win against Lamar. This week the Mean Green will be on the road against WMU. UNT will need to establish the run early and feed Kiefer Sibley the ball between the tackles. UNT will need to apply pressure on defense because UWM quarterback Brady Jones can beat a team with his arm and legs. This will be a close game until the beginning of the 4th quarter. ESPN has the Mean Green with a 58.5% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Mean Green by 10!



Final Score

UNT Meant Green – 24

UMW Broncos – 14



Game Info

San Jose State Spartans vs #7 Texas Longhorns

Saturday – September 6 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ABC

DKR – Texas Memorial Stadium – Austin, TX



This is what I think the Longhorns need. They need a win, and it needs to be at home to set the stage for the turn around from last weekend. Texas was ranked #1 before they lost on the road to then ranked #3 Ohio State by 7. Last week Texas quarterback Arch Manning looked as if wasn’t comfortable under center. The Texas defense was pretty good holding the Buckeyes to 14 points. This week they will see a desperate Spartan team looking for a win on the road. Players to watch: Texas: QB Arch Manning, RB Quintrevion Wisner and TE Jack Endries. SJSU: QB Walker Eget, RB Floyd Chalk IV and Danny Scudero. ESPN has the Longhorns with a 98.8% chance of winning on the road in search for a win.

I’m taking Texas by 17.



Final Score

#7 Longhorns – 30

Spartans – 13