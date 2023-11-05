Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday – November 5 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati, OH



Records Before the Game

Buffalo Bills (5-3, 1-2 Away)

Cincinnati Bengals (4-3, 2-1 Home)



Many football fanatics, bandwagon fans and armchair quarterbacks picked one of these two teams to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this year. Both teams have talented quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and defenses but it hasn’t panned out on the field this season. Both teams have lost close games to teams that they blew out last season. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Sunday Night Football AFC match up in Cincinnati.



Why you should watch this game

This game will play a huge part in the AFC playoff standings. Cincinnati is in last place in the AFC North while the Bills are in second place in the AFC East right behind the Dolphins. Keep an eye on both teams from now until the rest of the season.



Buffalo Bills

The Bills are a team that has talent throughout the roster. At times, they look as if they just met each other in the parking lot of the stadium where they’re playing that week. In their last 5 games, the Bills are 3 and 2 with losses to the Patriots and Jaguars. The key for this team is quarterback Josh Allen. He hasn’t been himself all season. He can beat you with his arm and legs but as of late he’s looked as if he’s lost control of the offense. He will be the x-factor for the offense this week. Players to watch: WR Stefon Diggs, RB James Cook and TE Dalton Kincaid.



Cincinnati Bengals

Quarterback Joe Burrow looked like a little boy playing with men at the start of the season. Over the last 5 games the Bengals are 4 and 1. They are currently on a 3-game winning streak. I was totally surprised by the way they handled the San Francisco 49ers. The Bengals have hit the right stride as of late. Keep an eye on running back Joe Mixon (Questionable – chest) and wide out Ja’Marr Chase. They will play a huge part for a Bengals win at home this weekend. The x-factor will be the Bengals defensive line. If they can get Josh Allen rattled and off his game, then the Bengals will make things easier for their own agenda.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 66.9% chance of winning on the road. The over/under is 48.5, so take the under. Both defenses will play tough in this one. I’m taking the Bengals by 6!



Final Score

Bengals – 33

Bills – 27