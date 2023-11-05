11/04/2023 FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders

MATCH NOTES

Paul Arriola, Jáder Obrian and Jesús Ferreira all scored their first goal in MLS playoff action

Bernard Kamungo and Sam Junqua recorded their first MLS playoff starts

Frisco, Texas (November 4, 2023) – FC Dallas forces game three of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series by defeating the Seattle Sounders FC 3-1 in front of a sellout crowd at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night.

STRIKING FIRST

Wasting no time, FC Dallas found the back of the net in the sixth minute of the match when forward Bernard Kamungo placed a ball into the penalty area and connected with forward Paul Arriola for his third goal of the 2023 campaign. The goal was Arriola’s first of his career in the MLS playoffs and accounted for Kamungo’s first-ever assist in MLS postseason play.

SILENCING THE SOUNDERS

Dallas opened the game with two goals scored during the first 12 minutes, the fastest ever in a postseason game for FCD. FC Dallas improved to 3-5-2 all-time against the Sounders in MLS postseason play. Tonight’s win is Dallas’ first home playoff win over the Sounders since November 6, 2016, when Dallas defeated Seattle 2-1 at Toyota Stadium.



POSTSEASON GOAL NUMBER ONE FOR FERREIRA

Forward Jesús Ferreira scored his first-ever postseason goal after converting a penalty kick in the 17th minute of the match. Ferreira has played in seven postseason matchups dating back to 2019 and leads Dallas with 13 goals across all MLS competitions this season. FC Dallas is now 9-1-0 in 2023 MLS play when Ferreira scores.

ELEVENTH SELLOUT AT TOYOTA STADIUM

Toyota Stadium recorded its eleventh sellout of the 2023 season, the most in club history for FC Dallas. In 2022, Dallas recorded eight sellouts.

LUCKY SEVEN

Midfielder Jáder Obrian scored his seventh goal of the season and his first of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Obrian came into the match in the 83rd minute and scored the third and final goal of the night for FC Dallas just six minutes later.

REVERSING THE STREAK

FC Dallas beat Seattle Sounders FC for the first time since May 8, 2022, breaking a stretch of 4 games without a victory.

UP NEXT

FC Dallas will travel to Seattle, Washington to play the third and final game of this Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. Game three between FC Dallas and the Sounders FC in Seattle is set to kickoff at 9:00 PM CT on Friday, November 10 from Lumen Field. The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app, Talk Radio 1190AM, TUDN 1270AM and SiriusXM FC channel 157.

Photos by Michael Kolch